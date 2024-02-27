Cowboys Predicted to Sign Panthers LB to Address ‘Biggest Need’

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best rosters in the NFL, but adding a Carolina Panthers standout could take them to the next level. Dallas’ talent on defense is significant, but there is a weak spot: linebacker.

The Cowboys tried several solutions for the LB group in 2023, but nothing really stuck. That’s why Pro Football Network’s John Fields believes the team will pursue Panthers LB Frankie Luvu.

“Linebacker was far and away the Cowboys’ biggest concern throughout the 2023 season as injuries left the room plenty thin, and it looks to require a significant overhaul this offseason,” Fields wrote on February 25. “Luvu would be a strong piece to anchor the room after carving out a key role over the last two seasons with the Carolina Panthers… Although the Panthers may make a push at bringing him back, joining a Dallas team that’s more likely to contend, and playing a key role in that pursuit, could appeal to Luvu.”

Luvu is just now entering his prime at 27 years old, which means he’s expecting a sizable deal. But in terms of filling the Cowboys’ absence at linebacker, there may not be a better candidate.

From Undrafted Free Agent to Panthers Starter

Luvu first entered the NFL in the 2018 draft cycle as a Washington State product, but went undrafted. The New York Jets picked him up shortly after, and he went on to make the team’s practice squad before being elevated for 14 appearances that year.

Over three years in New York, Luvu only started 4 games but got plenty of developmental experience with 40 total appearances. Looking for a more significant opportunity led him to Carolina in 2021.

After impressing in a backup role once again that season, Luvu has established himself over the past two years. After 19 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, a forced fumble and an INT in 2022, Luvu followed up with another exceptional year.

According to Pro Football Reference, Luvu set a career best with 125 tackles in 2023, while also forcing two fumbles, swatting 5 passes and adding another 5.5 sacks. Luvu’s stats and tape show the same thing: he is now disrupting offenses in not just one aspect, but in multiple areas of the defense.

Can Cowboys Afford Luvu?

Like any of the best free agents, Luvu is expecting a big contract. Considering he entered the league as a UDFA, he has all the more reason to push for the biggest contract possible before he runs out of juice.

Spotrac estimates that his market value is worth $11.2 million per year, and that a four-year deal would be most likely. That’s not an insane ask, especially since that deal would only make Luvu the 9th-highest paid LB in the NFL.

But while that seems like a good value, the problem is that the Cowboys just don’t have a lot of cash to spend. There are other things to address like the future of QB Dak Prescott, not to mention the need to improve elsewhere on the roster.

Luvu isn’t out of the realm of possibility, but Dallas is $4 million over the salary cap. Until they take the necessary steps to fix that, Luvu or other major free agents are secondary priorities.