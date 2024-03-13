Cowboys Urged to Sign Ex-Raiders WR After Recent Release

The Dallas Cowboys have been quiet to start free agency, but they can still add WR reinforcements with a former Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowler. Hunter Renfrow may be down on his luck after being released, but he could get a fresh start in Dallas.

Blogging the Boys writer Jess Haynie touched on Renfrow as an option in a March 13 article. Haynie suggests that both sides could benefit from linking up both in the short-term and long-term.

“The market will dictate if Hunter Renfrow remains within the Cowboys’ limited price range,” Haynie wrote. “But if the veteran is more concerned about revitalizing his career than his bank account, the high-volume offense in Dallas would do the trick. Even on just a one-year deal, Renfrow might be able to get his stock price back up for next year’s free agency and help Dallas along the way. It could make a lot of sense for both parties.”

Renfrow was just on a fairly large contract, so his demands are currently unclear. But if the Cowboys can get him back to his 2021 levels, then adding him would be a fantastic move.

Renfrow Struggles with Raiders After 2021 Season

After a decorated career at Clemson, the Raiders drafted Renfrow in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft. Known for his crisp route running and sure hands, Renfrow immediately got off the ground as a possession receiver.

According to Pro Football Reference, Renfrow totaled 600+ yards and 11.5 yards per catch in each of his first two seasons. Over half of his receiving yards during that span came after the catch.

But in 2021, Renfrow exploded for a career season. The now 28-year-old caught 103 passes for 1038 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns. That campaign earned Renfrow his first and only Pro Bowl nod.

But in 2022 and 2023, things haven’t gone as well. Renfrow only played 10 games in 2022 due to injury, catching 36 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns. But even more concerning was that he produced at a worse rate in 2023 despite appearing in all 17 contests.

Renfrow ended the year with 25 catches, 255 yards and zero touchdowns. Further, he only played 35% of Las Vegas’ offensive snaps.

What Cowboys Could Pay Renfrow

Before his release, Renfrow was playing on a two-year, $32.3 million deal with the Raiders. According to Spotrac, it included $21 million in guaranteed money.

Obviously, Renfrow won’t be getting a deal like that with the Cowboys or anybody else. In fact, he would be lucky to get a fourth of his $16.2 million average salary. Over the Cap estimates that his value for the Raiders in 2023 was just $904,000.

That is not an estimation of what Renfrow will receive in 2024, but it does give an idea of what kind of deal he might get. Any interested team may look to pay him the veteran minimum with incentives built in.

If Dallas can swing a contract like that, there’s no reason not to bring Renfrow in. With a consistent quarterback, Renfrow has produced at a high level. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has his flaws, but he has never struggled to link up with possession receivers like Renfrow.