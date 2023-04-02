Cowboys in Free Agency Talks with Ex-Titans Starter: Report

The Dallas Cowboys could be adding another name to an already well-staffed backfield as they gain information on a former Tennessee Titans player.

Dallas made a major commitment to running back Tony Pollard by handing him the franchise tag and then releasing veteran RB Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys needed to figure out the position and they went with the hot hand in Pollard.

However, they did lose some physicality with that decision. According to 105.3 The Fan’s Bobby Belt, they could be getting some of that back through former Titans fullback Tory Carter.

“The Cowboys held their Dallas Day workout today for area draft prospects,” Belt tweeted on March 31. “Included in the workout were veteran free agents WR Laquon Treadwell and FB Tory Carter.”

Treadwell is certainly the more recognizable and interesting name of the two, but anytime a team is exploring the usage of a fullback in the modern NFL, it’s worth noting. Carter doesn’t have an especially impressive NFL resume, but that doesn’t mean he couldn’t still be useful for the Cowboys.

Carter Finds Role with Titans

The modern game of football doesn’t utilize the fullback position quite like it used to, but Carter has put together a career through the position anyways. After being raised in Lee County, Georgia, Carter took his bruising talent to LSU where he won a National Championship under then-head coach Ed Orgeron.

After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft cycle, the Titans added the 24-year-old player as an undrafted free agent. Pro Football Reference shows that he started being a consistent member of the gameday roster by October of 2021, and even earned two starts as a rookie.

However, his only statistical contributions have been as a special teams player. Despite making 17 total appearances and five starts, Carter never touched the ball in any of his 119 offensive snaps for Tennessee.

He was a stalwart on their special teams unit, and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel offered him significant praise during the 2022 training camp according to Sports Illustrated.

“We all really like his play demeanor and his physicality,” Vrabel said. “It is straight-ahead, ‘no fair dodging…’ He’s a physical player by nature.”

Carter is a definite long shot in terms of being a serious offensive contributor, but his skillset on special teams and as a blocker make him a commodity that most teams, including the Cowboys, will always need.

Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Looking to Get Physical

Recruiting Carter into the mix could be a decision representative of Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy’s desire to “run the damn ball.” When asked in March about offensive changes after the departure of ex-OC Kellen Moore, the Cowboys HC made it clear what he wants.

“Kellen wants to light the scoreboard up. But I want to run the damn ball so I can rest my defense. Think when you’re a coordinator, you know but you’re in charge of the offense. Being a head coach and being a play-caller, you’re a little more in tune… I don’t desire to be the No. 1 offense in the league. I want to be the No. 1 team in the league with the number of wins and the championship,” McCarthy said according to Yahoo.

Loading up on blockers and players to facilitate a strong rushing attack is critical to that plan, and that could be where Carter comes in.

However, it’s hard to imagine Dallas getting too far away from quarterback Dak Prescott and the passing offense, especially considering the recent investment into wide receiver Brandin Cooks.