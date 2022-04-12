Ex-Cowboys Head Coach Joining NBC as Football Commentator: Report

A former head coach of the Dallas Cowboys is heading to the commentary booth for NBC in 2022, less than a year removed from his latest coaching gig.

Cowboys fans are certainly familiar with former members of the franchise commentating on football games. Former Dallas QB Troy Aikman has been a longtime voice, while Tony Romo has recently made his mark as a color commentator as well.

However, neither of those names were commentating on the USFL. According to The Athletic reporter Bill Shea, former Dallas head coach Jason Garrett is joining NBC for their coverage of the return of the pro football league.

“Jac Collinsworth and Paul Burmeister will lead NBC’s USFL broadcast booth with Jason Garrett, Michael Robinson and Cameron Jordan as analysts,” Shea Tweeted on April 12. “Sideline reporters will be Zora Stephenson and Corey Robinson. Sara Perlman will host halftime/post-game coverage.”

This all but confirms that Garrett isn’t planning to coach in the 2022 season, and instead will try his talents as a voice for NBC.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Garrett After the Cowboys

A word that is often used to describe the Garrett era in Dallas is “underachieving.” That is primarily due to the fact that the Cowboys won the NFC East title three times in 10 seasons, but only won two of five playoff games in that span.

After a 85-67 record and never advancing further past the NFC Divisional Round, Dallas and owner Jerry Jones parted ways with Garrett at the beginning of 2020. Mike McCarthy was hired as his replacement, and Dallas moved forward.

Meanwhile, Garrett picked up the pieces by heading to a Dallas rival in the New York Giants. Hired as the offensive coordinator and with a young quarterback in Daniel Jones, Garrett was expected to focus on offense and help a young and potent offense explode.

That didn’t happen. New York went 9-17 while Garrett was in that role and the team scored just 18 points per game under his guidance, which led to the Giants firing him after 10 games in 2021.

Now, Garrett appears to be taking a breather. Buzz surrounding Garrett getting another job has been quiet, so this could be a simple break or a legitimate career change.

The “New” USFL

The USFL is returning as the pro football market continues to expand, as leagues like the AAF tried and failed and the Fan Controlled Football league attempts to find a niche audience. The USFL does boast a recognizable name after its short-lived but popular run in the 1980s.

This rendition of the league features eight teams, and a season that is taking place entirely in the spring. A major force of the league’s return has been Fox Sports according to ESPN, as the network owns a minority stake in the league.

“I’m extremely passionate about football and the opportunity to work with Fox Sports, and to bring back the USFL in 2022 was an endeavor worth pursuing,” Brian Woods, co-founder of the new USFL, said when the league’s return was announced.. “We look forward to providing players a new opportunity to compete in a professional football league and giving fans everywhere the best football viewing product possible during what is typically a period devoid of professional football.”