Cowboys Leak Date for Injured Starter to Return

Greg Zuerlein could be the next Dallas Cowboys player to come off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.
Housed on the injured list since the outset of training camp, the veteran kicker is fully expected to return for Dallas’ Sept. 9 regular-season opener — if not sooner — special teams coordinator John Fassel revealed Tuesday.
“Greg has actually already started kicking. He hasn’t done it in the group setting, but our trainers put him on a great ‘back to kicking’ protocol, if you will,” Fassel said, via the official Cowboys website. “About two weeks ago he started with no-step kicks, then he graduated to one-step kicks and now he’s doing full-step kicks. We’re hoping hopefully this weekend, maybe even (Friday’s) Arizona (preseason game) pre-game that he’ll hit a few operation kicks with our snapper and our holder.”
Zuerlein, 33, underwent back surgery earlier this offseason, prompting his PUP designation. The former Pro Bowler is entering his second season with the Cowboys after connecting on 34 of 41 field-goal attempts and 33 of 36 extra-point tries in 2020.
Fassel believes Zuerlein’s extended absence — “a blessing in disguise” — will benefit both the kicker and the club for the upcoming campaign.
“I think the timing is going to great,” he said, “and by (the Aug. 29 preseason finale against) Jacksonville or at least Week 1 (against Tampa Bay) he’s going to be 100% on all cylinders.”
Niswander Reacts to HOF Game Performance
With Zuerlein out of commission, Cowboys punter Hunter Niswander was forced to handle placekicking duties during last week’s Hall of Fame Game loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It … wasn’t pretty.
Niswander had his first FG attempt (29 yards) blocked and his second boot (52 yards) was pulled extremely wide right amid the 16-3 defeat.
“I know I missed it. Either way it’s unacceptable,” he said of the shank, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “Left my hips open on that one.”
Niswander, who did average over 50 yards on three punts against the Steelers, will continue to operate in Zuerlein’s stead for as long as the latter remains sidelined.
“Every offensive drive you know you’re going to get an opportunity to do something, whether it’s a kickoff, field goal, or punt,” Niswander said after the game, via the official team website. “I’ve just got to be ready for the opportunity, whatever it is.”
