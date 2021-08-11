Cowboys Leak Date for Injured Starter to Return

Greg Zuerlein could be the next Dallas Cowboys player to come off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Housed on the injured list since the outset of training camp, the veteran kicker is fully expected to return for Dallas’ Sept. 9 regular-season opener — if not sooner — special teams coordinator John Fassel revealed Tuesday.

“Greg has actually already started kicking. He hasn’t done it in the group setting, but our trainers put him on a great ‘back to kicking’ protocol, if you will,” Fassel said, via the official Cowboys website. “About two weeks ago he started with no-step kicks, then he graduated to one-step kicks and now he’s doing full-step kicks. We’re hoping hopefully this weekend, maybe even (Friday’s) Arizona (preseason game) pre-game that he’ll hit a few operation kicks with our snapper and our holder.”

Zuerlein, 33, underwent back surgery earlier this offseason, prompting his PUP designation. The former Pro Bowler is entering his second season with the Cowboys after connecting on 34 of 41 field-goal attempts and 33 of 36 extra-point tries in 2020.

Fassel believes Zuerlein’s extended absence — “a blessing in disguise” — will benefit both the kicker and the club for the upcoming campaign.