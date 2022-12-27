Cowboys Reveal New Uniforms Ahead of Primetime Showdown vs. Titans [LOOK]

The Dallas Cowboys are deviating from their traditional uniforms as the team will debut a new “Arctic” look against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. The Cowboys will wear a new white helmet featuring the traditional star logo on the side and an all-white facemask. Dallas will pair their white throwback jerseys and white pants with the new helmet. The Arctic look comes just in time as a cold front has moved through a good portion of the country during the holidays.

Here is a look at the new white helmets Cowboys fans can see the team rock under the lights in Week 17.

The Cowboys will be in their Color Rush uniforms on Thursday vs. the Titans with this helmet look. pic.twitter.com/oN2D2zNizJ — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 27, 2022

The blue appears to be a lighter shade than the traditional navy star, at least in the photo. The Titans will be wearing all navy uniforms as part of the NFL Color Rush game.

“Wardrobe check:🚨 The Titans will be decked out in all navy blue — jerseys, britches and socks — in Thursday night’s game vs the @dallascowboys 👖,” Titans.com’s Jim Wyatt tweeted on December 27.

Here is a preview of how the Cowboys full Arctic uniform will look on Thursday night.

We’ll be leaving the Cali sunshine ☀️ with an ICY new Arctic Cowboys look 🥶



It all goes down 12.29.22 on @NFLonPrime for #DALvsTEN Thursday Night Football!



Want the helmet? Pre-order here: https://t.co/5Tn8rSY80p pic.twitter.com/p4otd2zFcv — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 19, 2022

Malik Willis Is Expected to Start at QB vs. Cowboys

https://t.co/XpImtdZoYw is told #Cowboys uniforms on Thursday at #Titans – Color Rush … all white tops & pants, navy trim. White helmet w white facemask. WINTERY! pic.twitter.com/vbV2nAF6ZI — fishsports (@fishsports) December 26, 2022

Titans insider Paul Kuharsky reported on December 21 that Tennessee starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill is likely to miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury. This means the Cowboys are expected to face rookie Malik Willis on Thursday Night Football.

Willis is a playmaker with plenty of upside but has taken his lumps transitioning from playing collegiately at Liberty to the NFL. The rookie has yet to throw a touchdown pass but rushed for his first score of his NFL career against the Texans in Week 16.

Willis has thrown for 276 yards and three interceptions while completing 50.8% of his passes during eight appearances this season, including three starts. The dynamic quarterback has also posted 27 rushes for 123 yards on the ground. Willis has struggled to make plays in the pocket earning just a 39.8 passing grade from Pro Football Focus to go with his 51.9 overall score for 2022.

The Cowboys Are Projected to Open the Playoffs vs. Bucs

All Navy vs All White on Thursday Night!

What a beautiful uniform matchup! https://t.co/F2goOLVVYG pic.twitter.com/MV3mL2Yanw — Dallas Cowboys Uniform Tracker (@dallas_tracker) December 27, 2022

Tannehill’s absence has played a major role in the Cowboys being a significant 10.5-point favorite over the Titans, per FanDuel. Dallas has already clinched a playoff spot but a win over Philadelphia combined with Jalen Hurts’ injury opens the door slightly for the Cowboys to still have a chance at winning the NFC East.

Heading into Week 17, the No. 5 seeded Cowboys would travel to Tampa Bay to take on the No. 4 Buccaneers in the opening round of the postseason. Tampa Bay would host the game by virtue of winning the NFC South despite Dallas having a much better record. Given the short week, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy emphasized the team’s sole focus is on playing the Titans, not the playoff scenarios.

“I didn’t even waste any time on the playoff scenarios today, I went right to the Titans just because they’re off yesterday and this is such a quick turnaround, so,” McCarthy detailed during his December 26 press conference. “I think everybody understands where we are. The most important thing is we have to get this 12th win and then sit down and watch Philadelphia on Sunday and anything past that is really a waste of time.”