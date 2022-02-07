Coach Turns Down Cowboys’ Offer, Team Makes Change: Report

After plenty of rumors, the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff will look mostly the same in 2022 but some changes are starting to take shape. Head coach Mike McCarthy finally received the public backing of owner Jerry Jones, at least for now. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn recommitted to the Cowboys after taking head coaching interviews all over the country. Finally, the Dolphins hiring Mike McDaniel as their new head coach likely means that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will also be back in Dallas.

Moore will have a familiar face by his side as the team is hiring Robert Prince to be the new wide receivers coach, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. According to Blogging the Boys, Prince was the Boise State wide receivers coach during Moore’s final season as the Broncos quarterback.

“The Cowboys are closing in on naming Robert Prince as wide receivers coach, sources tell me and Field Yates,” Archer tweeted on February 7. “Prince will replace Adam Henry, whose contract expired. Prince had been in Houston and has a background going back to Boise State and Detroit Lions.”

Adam Henry Declined to Come Back as Cowboys WR Coach: Report





The news comes after former Cowboys wide receivers coach Adam Henry declined to return to Dallas in the same role, per Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill. The addition of Prince marks the first change to the the Cowboys coaching staff since the team’s elimination loss to the 49ers on January 16.

“Per source, Adam Henry was offered a new contract and declined,” Hill noted on Twitter on February 7. “So the Cowboys pivoted to Prince.”

Who Prince will coach next season remains to be seen as the Cowboys face several question marks at the position. Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson are among the key Cowboys free agents. There is also a growing buzz that Amari Cooper could be a cap casualty this offseason.

Prince Is the First Change to the Cowboys Coaching Staff in 2022





There has been plenty of speculation about the future of the Cowboys coaching staff, which was partly ignited by Jones declining to say McCarthy would be coming back as head coach during a January 21 interview on Dallas’ 105.3 the Fan. Jones later confirmed McCarthy’s job security in a subsequent interview and insisted that his lack of public commitment was gamesmanship to give the team the best chance to retain Quinn.

There was also the surprise announcement from Sean Payton that he was stepping down as Saints head coach which sparked more rumors that he could eventually land back in Dallas. While no major changes are expected to happen this offseason, Jones admitted there could be some new assistant coaches when next season starts.

“Well, everybody that I want under contract’s under contract and maybe some that are under contract that might have a change,” Jones told reporters during Senior Bowl week on February 2. “But still, everybody that’s under contract, so I’m finalized. The only thing left for me is to respond if there becomes a change, and again I can’t speak to Kellen’s [Moore] situation and maybe some individual position [coaches]. But as far as I’m concerned, and I said this last week, I’ve got everybody under contract that I’m good with.”

Time will tell if there will be additional changes this offseason. One thing that is almost a certainty is that McCarthy’s job security will continue to be scrutinized next season, especially if the Cowboys have a slow start.