Ex-Cowboys WR Signs with Colts in Free Agency: Report

As they prepare for their second preseason game, a former wide receiver of the Dallas Cowboys is signing with the Indianapolis Colts in free agency. Dallas said goodbye to WR James Washington this past offseason, then bringing in a new marquee receiving option in Brandin Cooks.

Anyone that followed the Cowboys last season knows that Washington had an unfortunate year in Dallas, despite being a native of the Lone Star State. It appears he’s getting a new chance after recently being released by the New Orleans Saints, this time with the Indianapolis Colts.

On August 18, the Colts announced the roster move through their various social media accounts, including X.

“We have signed WR James Washington, placed DE Genard Avery on IR and waived-injured WR Malik Turner,” the team’s account wrote.

Something interesting about the move from the Cowboys perspective is that one former Dallas WR is taking the roster spot of another in Indianapolis. Malik Turner played for the Cowboys in the 2020 and 2021 seasons before spending the past year or so hopping around in free agency in search of a roster spot.

The move brings Washington back to the AFC, and will also pair him up with Indy’s rookie QB Anthony Richardson.

Washington Fails to Make Mark in Dallas

The Cowboys needed a new source of production from their wide receiver group last year, and they looked to Washington to provide that. After all, Michael Gallup was recovering from a major leg injury and team’s were able to focus on CeeDee Lamb without another major threat.

However, Washington’s season was hampered before first game of the regular season arrived. Washington broke his foot in training camp, meaning that he didn’t make his regular season debut until Week 14. By that point, Dallas had found success with other personnel as Washington only played 15 offensive snaps over two appearances according to Pro Football Reference.

It’s unfortunate for both sides, as Washington showed his ability to perform at the NFL level with the Pittsburgh Steelers but didn’t get a proper chance in his home state. Dallas went into the season expecting him to be a factor as well, but they had to audible in order to deal with his injury.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, Washington had come to Dallas on a “prove-it” contract, which meant his injury and lack of play only cost them $1.19 million according to Spotrac.

Cowboys Hope Cooks Can Elevate Offense

As mentioned above, the new face in the starting WR group is Brandin Cooks. Cooks boasts an impressive resume that features six separate seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards with four different NFL teams.

Essentially, Cooks has produced at a high level no matter where he’s played. His six playoff appearances don’t hurt either as the Cowboys attempt to make the jump from playoff participant to a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

And at 29 years old, Cooks is nearing the end of his prime but not anywhere close to hitting an age-based decline. Washington was supposed to be able to play a background role in 2022, but Cooks looks like he is set for far more responsibility on the Cowboys offense.