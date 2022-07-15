Cowboys Trade for All-Pro Receiver Is ‘Warm’ Possibility, Says Insider

The Dallas Cowboys could be in the market for a top receiver.

According to Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated, former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus believes while there’s a chance Dallas could acquire San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, it’s not a very likely one. According to Broaddus, the 49ers will “work it out” with their disgruntled receiver.

“He’s not going anywhere,” the Cowboys source said. “The San Francisco 49ers will work it out.”

The former Cowboys scout mentions both Samuel and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf as “warm possibilities” for Dallas.

“I think you want to keep in touch with those teams, just so if we get to the point where you get into training camp and you’re not happy or you’re talking about potential (injuries),” said Broaddus. “So yeah, keep those warm (as) possibilities, sure.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Samuel Has Yet to Rescind Trade Request

Samuel has been involved in trade rumors after requesting one earlier in the offseason. The 2021 All-Pro selection and Pro Bowler posted 1,405 receiving yards, 365 rushing yards and eight touchdowns last season. The rushing numbers are the most ever by a wide receiver in a single season.

49ers general manager John Lynch shut down the idea of trading his young star back in June.

“Well, we haven’t traded him, and — I’ve used the word fool — I’d be a fool to trade him,” Lynch said. “So yes, Deebo will be part of the 49ers this season.”

The versatile receiver attended the 49ers’ mandatory minicamp in June. However, he has not rescinded his trade request, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“Mentioned on SportsCenter this AM that there’s been no official rescission of the trade request, at least that I’m aware of — but he did show up for minicamp, which is a positive, and there’s not a lot of league-wide chatter about a potential trade right now,” reported Fowler on June 26.

The 26-year-old receiver is entering the final year of his deal, a contract that will pay him roughly $4.9 million this season, ranking just 36th among all receivers in the league.

In other words, considering Samuel is the most versatile receiver in the league, it’s hard to blame him for being unhappy in San Francisco.

Cowboys Could Offer Draft Capital for Samuel

The Cowboys could surely use Samuel’s services. Dallas’ depth at wide receiver isn’t too deep following the offseason departures of Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson. While CeeDee Lamb projects as a strong No. 1 receiver, the No. 2 position will be up for grabs at the beginning of the season with Michael Gallup still recovering from ACL surgery. Former second-round pick James Washington and rookie Jalen Tolbert will battle it out in training camp for the No. 2 receiver spot until Gallup is healthy.

Broaddus mentions if there’s any position where the Cowboys will give up high draft capital, it’s at receiver.

“I’d like to believe that the one position that they would give up assets for, and the history has shown that they’ve done it before, is wide receiver,” Broaddus said. “So, we’ll see with the whole thing with Deebo …”

The Cowboys notably sent a first-round draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for Cooper midway through the 2018 season. They likely wouldn’t hesitate to do so here if they have an opportunity at landing a bonafide No. 1 offensive option to pair alongside Lamb. Considering Lamb is just 23 years of age, the young duo would arguably emerge as the top pair of receivers on one team in the league.

That’s not even mentioning how Samuel previously teased the idea on social media of joining the Cowboys.

The idea may not seem likely at the present moment, but things could change right before the season starts as the 49ers seek to mend the relationship with their star wide receiver.