‘It’s Possible’: Insider Suggests Broncos Could Make Run at Cowboys Coaches

The Dallas Cowboys could be on the verge of losing a key member of their coaching staff.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and assistant coach Brian Schottenheimer could be linked to the Denver Broncos‘ head coaching job if Nathaniel Hackett continues to struggle leading the team. Hackett is currently 3-6 and the Broncos are the worst offensive team in the league (14.6 points per game) despite his background as an offensive coordinator.

“It’s possible Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn gets linked to the job again (perhaps with fellow Cowboys assistant and former Seahawks lieutenant Brian Schottenheimer as OC), given his relationship with GM George Paton and experience with Wilson.”‘

Quinn was previously linked to the Broncos’ head coaching search back in January prior to their decision to hire Hackett. In fact, Denver was at one point considered the favorite to land Quinn, as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero noted.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports also reported the same thing, stating that Quinn was the “candidate to beat.”

“The Denver Broncos still have much work to do in their head coaching search, but league sources indicated even prior to the firing of Vic Fangio that the team had serious interest in Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and there is a growing expectation that he will be the candidate to beat for that opening,” said La Canfora.

Schottenheimer Served as Wilson’s Offensive Coordinator

As far as Schottenheimer is concerned, his background is on the offensive side of the ball, having previously served as the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive coordinator between the 2018 and 2020 seasons. The Schottenheimer move could make sense considering he previously coached Russell Wilson when the two were in Seattle together.

The Seahawks ranked sixth, ninth and eighth in scoring during Schottenheimer’s three seasons in Seattle. Reuniting Wilson with his former offensive coordinator could cure much of his and the offensive unit’s struggles moving forward.

However, it’s worth noting that a report this past offseason cited that Wison had wanted Schottenheimer fired when he was the offensive coordinator of the Seahawks.

Brian Schottenheimer helped elevate Russell Wilson's game to another level with the #Seahawks and the two formed a close bond. But contrary to statements made by the QB, he desired a change in play callers, another step towards his eventual exit. Story:https://t.co/B3QRHgcf69 — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) June 21, 2022

Why Broncos Picked Hackett Over Quinn

As Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network reported following Denver’s hiring of Hackett, the Broncos wanted to hire an offensive mind rather than a defensive one. The move made sense considering Denver’s struggles on offense since Peyton Manning’s retirement following the 2016 season. The Broncos’ head coaches since then had been former defensive coordinators in Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio.

However, it’s clear that hiring Hackett — who had previously served as offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers from 2019 until 2021 — hasn’t led to any improvement on the offensive end for the Broncos.

Considering the Broncos are once again struggling on the offensive end, would they really prefer going for a defensive mind in Quinn over a young offensive coordinator candidate? On the other hand, the Schottenheimer move could be an interesting one, especially considering his connection to Wilson.

We’ll see what happens between now and January when it comes to Denver’s 2022 season, but it’s looking more and more likely that Quinn could emerge as the favorite (again) by the time the new year rolls around.