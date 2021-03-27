Former Seahawks Stud DT Rumored as Next Cowboys Signing

More defensive help might on the way for the Dallas Cowboys.

Following the release of Seattle lineman Jarran Reed, the Cowboys are being called on by fans and media outlets to sign the former second-round pick, who likely would slot in as an immediate starter for new coordinator Dan Quinn.

Although the Reed-to-Dallas dots have yet to be connected by team insiders, it’s Quinn — the Seahawks’ DC from 2013-14 — who could (should?) recruit the 28-year-old to his 4-3 system.

“There are so many reasons why Reed is destined to sign with the Cowboys, but the most significant is schematic fit,” wrote FanSided’s John Buhler. “Reed played for Quinn’s two mentors of note in Nick Saban at Alabama and Pete Carroll in Seattle. The Seahawks run the same Cover 3 defense Quinn will almost certainly implement in Dallas.”

Others quickly identified Reed as an ideal fit with a Cowboys defense in perpetual need of new blood.

Reed nothing yet but fits with Cowboys 49ers and Jets Okung Chiefs and Washington — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) March 27, 2021

Background on Reed

Drafted 49th overall in 2016, the Alabama standout had spent his entire career in Seattle, tallying 194 combined tackles (100 solo, 22 for loss), 58 quarterback hits, 22 sacks, and three forced fumbles across 72 appearances, including 63 starts.

Last season, his first after signing a two-year, $23 million contract extension, the 6-foot-3, 306-pound defender posted 20 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, 14 QB hits, and 6.5 sacks, maintaining high-level interior ability.

His best campaign came in 2018 when Reed notched personal bests in tackles (50), QB hits (24), and sacks (10.5), establishing himself among the top talents on a then-imposing unit.

“You know he’s always been one of our better players and a great leader on the team and all of that, but to see him improve that much was really something and, so, (we’re) just thrilled about the part that he plays on this team,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said in 2019. “He is a very, very good ball player and I think he is going to continue to get better. There is a big upside.”

Potential Fit

The Cowboys remain high on a pair of young defensive linemen, Neville Gallimore and Trysten Hill, tentatively penciled in as 2021 starters. But, as mentioned, Reed probably usurps an incumbent considering his experience and past production.

Reed won’t hurt for suitors as a free agent, meaning he won’t come cheap, either. But, if added by Dallas, he would represent the third DL signing of the offseason, joining Carlos Watkins and Brent Urban, both of whom inked one-year deals.

He’d also be the seventh defender brought aboard since the signing period began last week, along with Watkins and Urban, safeties Jayron Kearse and Damontae Kazee, linebacker/safety Keanu Neal, and outside linebacker Tarell Basham.

“The focus of change will definitely be on the defense,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Thursday.

