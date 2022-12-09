Ex-Cowboys HC Breaks Silence on Reported Interest in Major College HC Job

The Dallas Cowboys are currently enjoying their second season under head coach Mike McCarthy while one of their former HCs has been linked to a new gig.

Dallas is currently 9-3 in 2022, bringing their total record under McCarthy to 27-18 as he navigates his third season with the Cowboys. Meanwhile, Dallas’ previous coach, Jason Garrett, is being linked with a major move.

The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel dropped a report on December 8 stating that Garrett was emerging as a finalist for the head coach position at Stanford.

It would be an interesting move, as the former Cowboys coach has never coached at the college due to entering the NFL coaching system right after retiring from the league in 2005. However, it appears to not be happening.

Garrett took to Twitter to address the report, expressing thanks to Stanford but that he would be sticking with NBC.

“Thanks so much to AD Bernard Muir and everyone at Stanford!” Garrett wrote. “While I enjoyed exploring a great opportunity at such a special place, I’m so excited to continue my work at NBC on Football Night in America and with Notre Dame Football!”

It appears as if there will still be some time before Garrett gets back to coaching.

Garrett Trying Hand at TV

Since April of 2022, Garrett has been a member of NBC’s football coverage, initially working on the network’s coverage of the USFL in its inaugural season. During the fall, the former Cowboys coach has been doing color for Notre Dame games.

Garrett taking the NBC job meant that he was working outside of the NFL for the first time since 1992 when he joined the Cowboys after some time in the Canadian Football League. The 56-year-old played from 1992 to 2005, and then coached in the NFL from 2005 to 2021.

Garrett looking into the Stanford gig shows that he isn’t done with coaching, but it remains to be seen if he’ll take his first-ever college gig when the time comes or if he’ll return to the NFL instead.

Former Cowboys WR Wants NFL Return

While one former Cowboys coach is staying off the sidelines, a former Dallas player is expressing his desire to get back to the league. Six-time Pro Bowler Terrell Owens has apparently been telling teams he’s available and ready to contribute at 49 years old.

Owens was speaking to 97.5 The Game in the Bay Area and told his hosts that he has even reached out to San Francisco 49ers president Jed York.

“Hey look, man, I’ve already kind of sprinkled some words out there,” Owens said. “Like yo, if you guys need a receiver, I’m good. Listen here: third down, red zone, trust me. I’m a very valuable asset. I’ve been training…I’m already ready, I’ve already reached out to Jed York and told him, ‘If you need somebody, I’m definitely available.’”

Owens has not played in the NFL since 2010, but has played in minor football leagues over the past decade such as the Fan Controlled Football League.