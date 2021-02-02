Cowboys Legend Jason Witten Lands Coaching Job Immediately After Retiring

When news of Jason Witten’s re-retirement broke, it was understood that the future Hall-of-Fame tight end subsequently would waste no time transitioning into coaching.

Mission accomplished.

The former longtime Dallas Cowboys great officially was named the new head coach of Liberty Christian, a well-regarded high school in Texas. Witten’s hiring was announced by the program via Twitter Monday.

Liberty Christian School is excited to announce our new Head Football Coach Jason Witten. Jason, former Dallas Cowboy tight end and long-time Liberty parent will be joining the Liberty Christian coaching staff as Head Football Coach. It’s a great day to be a Warrior! pic.twitter.com/SPtdSqvxID — Liberty Christian (@LibertyArgyle) February 1, 2021

Witten, 38, had no previous coaching experience prior to accepting the Liberty Christian gig. He replaces former HC Steven Greek, who resigned last month after the team finished 2-7 in 2020.

“I am very excited about Jason coming on board and joining the Liberty Christian coaching staff,” Liberty Athletic Director Johnny Isom said, via The Cross Timbers Gazette. “We have an extremely talented, hard working group of coaches and he will undoubtedly prove to be a wonderful addition. Jason has been a loyal parent in our community for a long time, so he already knows first-hand the excellence that Liberty brings to all areas of our school. Additionally, he is a man of deep faith with a background rooted in hard work and family; something I know our athletes will benefit from witnessing. The football program will be in great hands under his leadership and I cannot wait to see the impact that he will have on the lives of athletes.”

Witten to Retire as Cowboy

In announcing his NFL retirement on Jan. 27, Witten revealed that he plans to in a one-day contract with the Cowboys in March, the bow atop an illustrious 17-year career that will eventually carry him into Canton.

“A coach once told me, ‘The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example,’” Witten said in a statement to ESPN’s Todd Archer. “As I hang it up, I walk away knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all. I am proud of my accomplishments as a football player on the field and the example I tried to set off of it. Football is a great game that has taught me many valuable lessons, and I look forward to passing on that knowledge to the next generation.”

Career Recap

A 2003 third-round draft pick, Witten walks away as an 11-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro, and the record-holder for most NFL games played by a TE (271). He spent 16 seasons in Dallas, catching 1,215 passes for 12,977 yards — both franchise records — and 72 touchdowns across 255 games (245 starts). He cracked 1,000-plus yards on four separate occasions, including a career-high 1,145 yards on 96 grabs in 2007 when he earned his first All-Pro selection.

Witten initially retired in 2018, subsequently agreeing to join ESPN as a Monday Night Football commentator. The new venture lasted exactly one year. In 2019, he ditched the booth and rejoined the Cowboys, inking a one-year, $4.5 million deal. Witten was largely a non-factor that season, tallying just 529 yards and four TDs on 63 snags.

The writing on the wall with younger players waiting in the wings, Witten opted to defect Dallas this past offseason, inking a one-year pact with the Las Vegas Raiders — a move that coincided with the firing of then-longtime head coach Jason Garrett and the hiring of Garrett’s successor, Mike McCarthy.

Witten’s swan song was far from a hit. Relegated to spot duty, he registered a paltry 13 receptions for 69 yards and two scores over seven starts for the Raiders, the lowest output of his career.

