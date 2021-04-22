Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith ‘On the Chopping Block’ After Draft Pick?

Depending on whom the Dallas Cowboys procure in next week’s NFL Draft, the proverbial clock might start ticking on Jaylon Smith’s time in silver and blue.

The highly-paid veteran linebacker, subject of never-ending speculation, was named among three Cowboys players — along with left tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Anthony Brown — who “will be most impacted” by next week’s Draft.

Via Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine:

The linebacker wasn’t a cap casualty this year, but if the Cowboys have to trim some fat next season, he will be on the chopping block. The club would save $5 million in 2022 by cutting him. The 25-year-old’s play in 2020 was a contributing factor to a defense that was 23rd in yards allowed per play. He surrendered a passer rating of over 100 when targeted for the third consecutive year, although the Cowboys were awful against the run across the board. Dallas has already addressed the linebacking corps through free agency. It signed Keanu Neal who is reportedly making the move from safety to linebacker. Leighton Vander Esch could easily be on this list as well. Smith was the 44th-ranked linebacker by PFF last season, while Vander Esch’s grade was ranked 53rd. There are plenty of linebackers the Cowboys could be looking to add to the roster. Micah Parsons could be a target as early as No. 10, while Jamin Davis from Kentucky could be a target with the 44th pick.

The latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!

Jones Confirms Incoming Defensive Pick

While many league insiders believe Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is plotting a blockbuster acquisition of Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, executive vice president Stephen Jones reaffirmed the team’s commitment to bolstering its defense on Day One.

Dallas is set to go on the clock at No. 10 overall, likely after a slew of quarterbacks come off the board — perhaps as many as five in the top-10. This would be a fortuitous sequence, extending the availability of top defensive prospects like Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain and Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.