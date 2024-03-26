Ex-Cowboys Star Calls Out Jerry Jones for ‘Damn Lie’ in New Post

The Dallas Cowboys have many plates spinning, but Jerry Jones’ latest comments is prompting a strong response from a former player. It is far from the first time that ex-Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has spoken his mind on the organization, and it likely won’t be the last.

On March 26, Star-Telegram reporter Clarence Hill Jr. shared a photo and quote from an interview with Jones. The Cowboys owner was asked about his feelings on the offseason and gave a positive response.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: I feel as good any time going into the offseason as I can remember,” Hill Jr. wrote on X on March 26.

Bryant quoted the post in a response with a four-word response: “That’s a damn lie [laughing emoji.”

Whether Jones is being honest or not isn’t for this article to decide, but it’s clear that Bryant isn’t having it. And almost immediately, Bryant’s reply section was filled with Cowboys fans sharing a similar sentiment.

Heavy has already covered fans’ negative response to former DT Johnathan Hankins’ new contract with the Seattle Seahawks. With Bryant also chiming in, it’s clear that the general atmosphere around the team is cloudy to say the least.

Dak Prescott Heading for Free Agency?

One of the reasons why the energy from fans and media is negative is QB Dak Prescott’s situation. Prescott is entering the final deal of his contract, and many expected the QB to sign an extension.

But as of March 26, that doesn’t appear to be happening. NFL Network insider Ian Rapaport reported that there is little sign of a deal happening before the 2024 season.

“The #Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott have a mutual understanding of his contract situation, sources say, with no offers from Dallas despite him being in a contract year,” Rapaport wrote on X. “Owner Jerry Jones said, ‘We are where we are, locked and loaded for this year.’ No indication a deal is coming.”

But for Dallas fans wanting Dak to stick around, the key word in that update is “mutual.” The Cowboys and Prescott are both seemingly willing to extend the relationship, but now isn’t the time.

Plus, the Cowboys may genuinely not be able to let Prescott walk either way.

Cowboys On the Hook for Prescott Contract

The Cowboys have paid Prescott a lot of money, but it’s not like those funds are done and behind them. According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, the Cowboys have $95 million in dead cap to account for should Prescott leave after the 2024 season.

That is an eye-watering number obviously, but the Cowboys can spread it out somewhat. Still, it would be a massive waste to let Prescott walk but still be on the hook for that money. That is part of the reason why analysts expected Dallas to bring him back, in order to avoid that dead cap hit.

But while the player and the the team have a “mutual understanding,” Prescott has no tag clause or trade clause. When next offseason rolls around, Dak can leave as he pleases and there’s nothing Dallas can do to stop him.

With that in mind, the Cowboys better be preparing one of two things: the checkbook or their draft picks.