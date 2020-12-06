Jerry Jones Responds to Dak Prescott’s ‘Small Victories’ Message

Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones had an … interesting reaction to recent comments made by quarterback Dak Prescott — particularly the “small victories” that Prescott conveyed he’s achieved in his recovery from season-ending ankle surgery.
“You better be looking for the little nuances of victory because the big ones haven’t been there,” Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan, via The Athletic.
In the interest of fairness, Jones was asked about the Cowboys finding small victories throughout what’s been an extremely disappointing season, and his very Jerry-like answer reflected that.
Still, it’s worth wondering about any lingering resentment the sides may still harbor following their failed long-term contract negotiations. Which is exactly why some interpreted Jones’ response as a not-so-subtle dig at Prescott.
Dak’s Full Message, ICYMI
Prescott recently was prompted to lend guidance to rookie players grinding through their first season in the NFL. His advice — relatably inspiring and passionate — centered around the aforementioned “small victories” he’s achieved thus far in his post-surgical rehabilitation process, projected to span 4-6 months.
“Don’t take anything that you’re doing for granted,” he said on NFL.com’s Pepsi Rookie Roundtable, via the Cowboys’ official website. “No matter how big or how small it is, don’t take it for granted because it’s a blessing. I’ve been able to play every level of my career because the guy in front of me has gotten injured, so I know what it means to be ready and to stay ready in case a guy gets injured in front of you.
“But now to be that guy that’s injured for the first time in my career missing the rest of the season, it’s different. It’s tough. But for me, it’s about making and creating small victories. So each and every day when I wake up and I go in for rehab, it’s about, for me, seeing my leg or seeing my body do something that it didn’t do the day before or creating a feeling that I didn’t have before so I know that I’m continuing to get better.
“And at the end of the day, I know my team needs me. And I know they need me now for support, but they’ll need me again later. So it’s about helping them whichever way that I can and however I can. But it’s about being right mentally and then counting those small victories.”
Prescott Attends Practice, Mocked by Zeke [WATCH]
For the first time since his October 11 right ankle compound fracture and dislocation, Prescott was on hand for a team practice, literally and figuratively took a step forward.
In a video posted to Twitter on Friday, Prescott can be seen using a crutch as he’s approached by running back and close personal friend Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott proceeds to playfully mock Prescott’s impacted gait, to which the two-time Pro Bowl passer emphatically showed he can walk normally without assistance.
Name a better friendship, we’ll wait.@dak ✖️ @ezekielelliott pic.twitter.com/KumDgHfeYV
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 4, 2020
Fifty-four days after undergoing reparative surgery, Prescott’s return to the Ford Center was brief but motivating for the 3-8 Cowboys as they readied for Tuesday’s road showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. He provided his trademark spark even on one leg, high-fiving the QBs as they hit the field and fist-bumping rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, per the Dallas Morning News.
“It’s good every day to see him,” Elliott said, via beat reporter Brianna Dix. “He’s always in great spirits; doing whatever he can to uplift his team, although that’s very limited just because of the circumstances. Dak’s been great.”
