Jerry Jones Responds to Dak Prescott’s ‘Small Victories’ Message

Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones had an … interesting reaction to recent comments made by quarterback Dak Prescott — particularly the “small victories” that Prescott conveyed he’s achieved in his recovery from season-ending ankle surgery.

“You better be looking for the little nuances of victory because the big ones haven’t been there,” Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan, via The Athletic.



In the interest of fairness, Jones was asked about the Cowboys finding small victories throughout what’s been an extremely disappointing season, and his very Jerry-like answer reflected that.

Still, it’s worth wondering about any lingering resentment the sides may still harbor following their failed long-term contract negotiations. Which is exactly why some interpreted Jones’ response as a not-so-subtle dig at Prescott.

I feel like that didn’t come off right 😅 — Jake 🐺 (@iamilliWill) December 4, 2020

Dang Jerry 😐 — isela (@iselastellato) December 5, 2020

Jerry means well but damn does he get himself into sticky situations. Like why is unable to answer questions like a normal person — Ben Ehrlich (@BenEhrlich88) December 5, 2020

Dak’s Full Message, ICYMI

Prescott recently was prompted to lend guidance to rookie players grinding through their first season in the NFL. His advice — relatably inspiring and passionate — centered around the aforementioned “small victories” he’s achieved thus far in his post-surgical rehabilitation process, projected to span 4-6 months.