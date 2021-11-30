Jerry Jones Reveals Change of Plan with Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

So much for that whole rest thing.

Debunking recent media reports, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones proclaimed starting running back Ezekiel Elliott will handle a “serious load” in Thursday’s road contest against the New Orleans Saints.

“The facts are we expect him to have a serious load against New Orleans,” were Jones’ exact words during a radio interview with 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, November 30, via USA Today’s Jori Epstein.

Jones’ declaration flew in the face of a November 26 report by ESPN’s Ed Werder, who wrote the Cowboys “will consider” sitting Elliott at New Orleans, allowing his balky knee time to heal following two straight early-week games. It also somewhat contradicted head coach Mike McCarthy, who himself hinted at an altered role for the $90 million centerpiece.

“It’s that time of year,” McCarthy said November 26, via ESPN. “Zeke’s running style is ferocious. He gives a pounding, and he takes some hits. We need to evaluate that, and this week we’ll see what the preparation looks like for him.”

His knee hampered by a bone bruise over the last two months, Elliott converted nine carries into 25 feckless yards for a season-low 2.8 yards-per-tote during Dallas’ 36-33 overtime loss to Las Vegas on Thanksgiving. He has not eclipsed 100 rushing yards in a game since Week 5.

“It’s football,” Elliott said of the injury, per ESPN. “You get hurt. You aren’t going to be 100 percent. I’m tough. Play through it.”

Zeke Downplays Notion of Time Off

It went a bit underreported due to the team’s COVID-19 outbreak, but Elliott also threw cold water on Werder’s hearsay indicating he could miss Week 13 or take a backseat to dynamic understudy Tony Pollard. He didn’t sound thrilled by the suggestion.