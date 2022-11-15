Jerry Jones Reveals Why Cowboys Haven’t Signed Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys are very much interested in signing Odell Beckham Jr.

From team executives to the players on the roster, the Cowboys have made it no secret of their desire to sign the top free agent on the market. So why haven’t they signed the three-time Pro Bowl receiver just yet? According to team owner Jerry Jones, it’s because this is a “rarefied set of circumstances.”

Via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“In this particular case, start by asking, ‘Why is it that you’re able to sign him?’ Ask that question, ‘Why?’ Well, because he’s not on a team,” Jones said during an interview with 105.3 The Fan. “At this time of year? A player of that caliber? That’s rare. Trading is over. Well, it’s because we’re dealing witha situation where he is free. Free, but potentially very capable of helping a team right now win and play at a high level. That will tell you alone it is a rarefied set of circumstances, and those don’t just happen or this wouldn’t be possible.”

Cowboys Facing Stiff Competition for OBJ

Jones is basically saying a player of Beckham’s caliber being a free agent this late in the year is a rare circumstance. The fact that he also has his choice of options — several other teams are reported as potential destinations for the veteran receiver — makes it understandable why Beckham is still a free agent deep into November.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, his list of potential teams also includes contenders such as the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers. Schefter also reports that Beckham is likely to sign by the end of November.

“Odell Beckham Jr. would like to whittle down his current list of potential teams — which includes the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers — as soon as possible and have a decision by the end of this month, league sources told ESPN,” said Schefter on Saturday, November 12.

Beckham himself mentioned the Cowboys — along with several other teams — as potential destinations during an interview with Complex Sports.

“Whether it’s Buffalo, Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, or reunion with the Giants,” Beckham said, “I want to be able to spill these last three or four years into these next three or fours into something where I can buy a home, like somewhere I can call home.”

As mentioned before, the Cowboys have made it no secret that they’re pursuing Beckham. He could slot into the role as the No. 2 receiver behind CeeDee Lamb much in the way that he did behind Cooper Kupp for the Los Angeles Rams last season.

Dak Prescott Comments on OBJ Possibly Joining Cowboys

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott also commented on the possible addition of Beckham, mentioning that the possibility of landing him is “exciting.”

“Anytime you have a chance to add a talent like that and knowing Odell, knowing his resume, it’s exciting,” Prescott told reporters on November 10, 2022. “But understand it’s also a business and there’s, I’m sure, 31 other teams that would like to add him as well.”

Dallas will receive stiff competition in their pursuit of Beckham. But there’s little doubt that the fit for both sides makes perfect sense.