Jerry Jones Roasts Former Cowboys First-Rounder in NFL Draft Press Conference

Like all NFL teams, the Dallas Cowboys have made some pretty made bad misses in the NFL draft over the years. Jerry Jones knows this as well as anyone.

The success of first-round selections such as tackle Tyron Smith, running back Ezekiel Elliott, or linebacker Micah Parsons is something Dallas can hang their hat on. But the misses stand out too, with names like Morris Claiborne and Taco Charlton typically eliciting a groan from Cowboys fans.

When talking about their next first-round pick during a pre-draft press conference on April 26, Jones name-dropped the former. Charlton is currently a member of the New Orleans Saints, his fourth NFL team since leaving Dallas after two seasons and change in 2019.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said there is a lot of talk about who makes the draft decisions in building,” Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken Tweeted. “Jones: ‘Taco was Stephen’s call,’ prompting laughter in news conference room.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with some levity in predraft news conference. “Taco [Charlton] was Stephen’s call. [Micah] Parsons is my call.” Video via @dallascowboys. pic.twitter.com/fkSRzWImT0 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 26, 2022

Obviously, Jones has a sense of humor about the mistakes and errors that his franchise and family has made. That being said, it’d be hard to fault any Cowboys fans that are annoyed by their team’s patriarch laughing off poor decision-making.

Drafting Charlton a Lesson for the Cowboys

When Dallas took Charlton as the No. 28 pick in the 2017 NFL draft, the defensive lineman had built an impressive reputation at Michigan. Charlton racked up 19 career sacks, with 10 in his final season in Ann Arbor.

Unfortunately, Charlton’s college production did not translate to first-round talent production in the NFL. In 55 NFL games across four teams, the 27-year-old has totaled just 11.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss according to Pro Football Reference.

In the 2022 NFL draft, defensive end is a legitimate option in the first-round. Wide receiver and offensive tackle are also in the mix based on pre-draft rumors, but the Cowboys are keeping their hand close to their chest.

In terms of credit towards an edge rusher selection to start the draft, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. is currently projecting Dallas to take Penn State edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie. Ebiketie is coming off a 9.5-sack season at Penn State, but never played with Parsons due to being a transfer from Temple after the 2020 football season.

Jones Doubles Down on Trade Stance

Besides throwing a comedic jab at Charlton, Jones also reiterated his stance regarding a trade in the draft. The Cowboys owner made waves recently after saying he’d like to trade up in the draft due to where Dallas stands in the order.

USA Today reporter Jori Epstein Tweeted out Jones’ quote on April 26.

“Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones doubles down on openness to draft weekend trades,” Epstein’s Tweet reads.” ‘It would be madness to not consider anything’ trade-related,’ he says. ‘I would not not consider anything as we’re sitting here.'”

Jones’ son and Dallas CEO Stephen Jones explained that the Cowboys have graded 14 to 16 players as first-round quality, so that certainly bodes well for the possibility of trading up. But talk is cheap, and Dallas fans won’t know how much of the Jones’ comments are legitimate until April 28 arrives.