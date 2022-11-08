Jerry Jones Teases Major Cowboys Signing With Bold Quote

The Dallas Cowboys could be on the verge of a major signing.

While speaking to 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, November 8, team owner Jerry Jones teased the idea of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Cowboys. Jones even went so far as to say that OBJ would look “pretty good” with the star on his helmet.

“Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor,” said Jones. “I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good.”

Talk of the three-time Pro Bowl receiver’s next destination has heated up in recent days. According to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, Beckham will be ready to return to the football field by the end of this week after suffering an ACL injury during last year’s Super Bowl.

“Big news for obj rehabbing going so well he’s expected to be fully cleared in the next week,” reported Glazer on Sunday, November 6. “Should be many suitors for his services.”

Cowboys Attempting to Beef up Receiver Depth

There is no secret the Cowboys are interested in signing Beckham. Dallas’ depth at receiver hasn’t been strong this season and they made attempts to trade for Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks and Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy at the trade deadline.

Outside of CeeDee Lamb, there isn’t a single receiver on Dallas’ roster that strikes fear in opposing secondaries. Signing Beckham would give the Cowboys a boost in a similar manner to what he gave the Los Angeles Rams on their Super Bowl run last season.

Jones went into further detail on Dallas’ potential signing of Beckham.

“I think a veteran player, such as Odell, my experience has been been when we’ve brought a veteran player in, they hit the ground running in terms of being able to compete,” explained Jones. “That usually is not a big factor when we think about whether or not a player can fit. Now, the player’s individual skills, his people skills as well as his past experience in terms of the systems that he’s been in, if (the player) has been with several teams.”

Jones continued to stress that he has little concern on how Beckham will fit the Cowboys’ system.

“All of those weigh in on it,” said Jones. “I think that you’re looking at a player that his experience far outweighs any of that ambiguity involved with how he’s going to fit your system.”

Beckham Reveals What He’s Looking for on Next Team

Despite playing the No. 1 receiver role during his entire career, he fit in like a glove next to Cooper Kupp as the clearly secondary receiver in Los Angeles last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Beckham’s 85.7 offensive grade ranked fourth among all receivers in the postseason last year.

Whether or not Beckham signs with the Cowboys all hinges on where he ultimately decides to sign. The 30-year-old receiver made reference to several other teams — the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and New York Giants — when discussing potential destinations during an interview with Complex Sports.

“Whether it’s Buffalo, Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, or reunion with the Giants,” he said, “I want to be able to spill these last three or four years into these next three or fours into something where I can buy a home, like somewhere I can call home.”

We’ll see where Beckham ultimately signs, but his decision should come in the very near future.