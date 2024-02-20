Cowboys Confirm Jimmie Johnson’s Comments on Jerry Jones — With a Catch

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is getting the band back together.

Former Cowboys head coach, Pro Football Hall of Famer and recent Ring of Honor inductee Jimmy Johnson made some waves in a recent radio interview with Miami’s WQAM 560.

“Since the Ring of Honor, I am on his [Jerry Jones’] advisory board now,” Johnson said during the interview. “Everything is hunky-dory now.”

Sources familiar with the relationship between Jones and Johnson confirm to Heavy Sports that the Cowboys’ owner has spoken more frequently with Johnson in recent months, and the two have a relationship similar to Jones’ with former players and franchise luminaries whom he at times leans on for advice.

However, neither Jones nor the Cowboys have a formal “advisory board,” as Johnson claimed, according to multiple sources.

Johnson and Jones were pivotal to one of the most successful eras in Cowboys’ franchise history.

As the head coach of the Cowboys from 1989 to 1993, Johnson was instrumental in building a roster that included Hall of Famers Troy Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith, wide receiver Michael Irvin, among others. Dallas, with the core Johnson assembled, went on to win three Super Bowls in four seasons, with Johnson at the helm for two of those victories.

However, the relationship between Johnson and Jones seemed to be a tumultuous one in the decades the followed, that is, until Jones and the Cowboys inducted Johnson into the franchise’s Ring of Honor on December 30, 2023.

“It’s funny because every time I’m with Jerry, we tell stories back and forth and laugh and cut up … like a couple of brothers,” Johnson said.

Jerry Jones Leaned on Jimmy Johnson After Cowboys’ Playoff Loss

In the aftermath of the Cowboys’ 48-32 blowout loss in the NFC Wild Card Round to the Green Bay Packers, which Jones called the “most painful” of his tenure, the Hall of Fame owner reached out to one of the architects of his most successful stretch.

“We were talking on the phone for about an hour after his Green Bay (playoff) loss, and he was talking about what all he needed to do,” Johnson revealed. “Because he had big decisions on Mike McCarthy and Dan Quinn and Dak Prescott.”

As a pivotal offseason approaches, that must include a decision on Prescott’s future, a potential CeeDee Lamb contract extension, and more, it sure sounds like Jones has another former Cowboys legend to lean on for advice, even informally.

Could Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys add Saquon Barkley?

The Dallas Cowboys might have the opportunity to pair Prescott with a star running back this offseason.

With Saquon Barkley set to become an unrestricted free agent, one year removed from the New York Giants applying the franchise tag on the 27-year-old running back, one former general manager suggests the Cowboys should find a way to sign the former No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.