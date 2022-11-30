All-Pro Safety’s Wife Sparks Speculation of Move to Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys could be high up on the list of teams Jordan Poyer is interested in once he becomes a free agent — thanks to his wife.

Poyer is in the final year of his contract with the Buffalo Bills and was unable to reach a contract extension with the team during the offseason. The veteran safety will become a free agent at the end of this year and he should have a bevy of suitors due to his resume.

Poyer was an All-Pro last season after notching 93 tackles, five interceptions and nine passes defended. He’s dealt with injuries this season that have limited him to seven games but he’s still managed to maintain a high level of play, collecting four interceptions and 36 tackles.

Poyer has more than a decade of NFL experience and has expressed a desire to stay in Buffalo. However, if he does move on, his wife, Rachel Bush, might try to convince him to land with the Cowboys. During an Instagram “ask me anything,” Bush responded to a question asking if she could convince him to play for the Cowboys.

“He knows I wanna live in Texas,” Bush responded in an Instagram Story, adding, “FA [free agent] this year.”

The Cowboys are currently lining up Jayron Kearse at strong safety and he’s under contract until through the 2023 season. Donovan Wilson has missed some time but is having a solid year at free safety, while Malik Hooker has also taken a chunk of the reps.

Cowboys Defense Continues to Improve

The Cowboys defense has been a bright spot for Dallas and is currently holding teams to just 17 points per game, which ranks second in the NFL behind only the San Francisco 49ers.

The run defense was a concern when the Packers and Bears each galloped for over 200 yards in consecutive weeks. However, the Cowboys have stifled the run the last two weeks, with both the Vikings and Giants being held under 100 yards.

“I feel good about our run defense. I really do. I like the way our big boys are playing inside. But more importantly I like the way we’re wrapping up,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “I like the way we’re tackling. I like the way the secondary is coming up and making those plays. We got some very physical safeties. That will do as much as anything for your run game.”

Cowboys Still Heavily Linked to Odell Beckham

While there will be time to worry about next year’s free agency class, the current focus for the Cowboys is bringing in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Cowboys appear to be the favorites to land the three-time Pro Bowler but he’s being courted by multiple contenders.

Beckham has been clear that he’s thinking long term when it comes to his next team but the Cowboys are very focused on making a run to the Super Bowl this season.

“We have to have this year. It’s very important,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “This year has to be a big part of it … We have almost the whole show ahead of us, but we’ve got to have a situation where we can really contribute now.”

Beckham has 531 catches for 7367 yards and 56 touchdowns in his career. He’s coming off a torn ACL but was able to make with an impact with the Rams prior to the injury during their Super Bowl run.