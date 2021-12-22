Cowboys Set to Debut New Wide Receiver, Offensive Tackle

Offensive reinforcements could be on the way for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys on Wednesday, December 22 opened the practice windows for rookie offensive tackle Josh Ball and wide receiver T.J. Vasher, who are stationed on injured reserve and the Non-Football Injury list, respectively.

The team now has 21 days to activate both players to the 53-man roster.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News intimated that Ball, who suffered a high-ankle sprain during training camp, is closer to making his NFL debut than Vasher, who entered the league with a knee issue.

“Physically, Cowboys rookie OT Josh Ball could have returned to practice months ago,” Gehlken reported Wednesday. “There was no sense rushing him back and creating roster logjam. Ball been able to develop in weight room and meeting rooms while not counting vs. 53. Now time to see what he can do in practice.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys

The Skinny on Ball

Drafted in the fourth round (No. 138 overall) last May, Ball was a controversial selection as he was kicked out of Florida State following allegations of dating violence. His dismissal stemmed from 11 off-field incidents “during which Ball showed aggressive behavior, including physical harm” to his accuser, reported Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, who added, “There was also one incident involving a member of the Florida St. football staff.”

Ball spent the 2018 season at Butler Community College before receiving an offer from Marshall. The massive 6-foot-7, 305-pound edge protector made one appearance for the Thundering Herd in 2019 and started eight games in 2020, earning first-team All-Conference USA honors.

“He displays good overall athleticism and body control in his pass sets,” The Draft Network’s Drae Harris wrote in January. “Ball also displays good initial quickness out of his stance and plays with good knee bend, helping him with leverage as such a big-bodied blocker up front. His excellent length and range on the edge make it challenging for rushers to bend and turn the corner on him when he gets good depth in his set.”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Refresher on Vasher

Dallas inked the 6-foot-6, 215-pound local product as a 2021 undrafted free agent. Vasher was a four-year contributor at Texas Tech, finishing with 146 receptions for 1,983 yards and 21 touchdowns.

“Playing in 42 career games during his career, a bulk of Vasher’s production came during his first three seasons,” The Draft Network’s Jordan Reid noted in his scouting profile. “Over that time, he turned into a go-to option for the team’s offense as a down-the-field threat. A long frame with lots of athleticism to match, he has the skill set necessary to play in outer regions. With long arms and leaping ability, his best plays have come down the field and in the red zone where he’s experienced lots of success.”

Despite his vast untapped potential, Vasher likely won’t be rushed into action with starting WRs CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, and Michael Gallup all at full strength ahead of the Cowboys’ postseason run. The team also has Cedrick Wilson, Noah Brown, and Malik Turner rounding out the receiving corps, leaving little room for new blood.