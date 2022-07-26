Ex-Cowboys Pass Rusher Signing with Chiefs in Free Agency: Report

A former Dallas Cowboys pass rusher and Hard Knocks star is heading to the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.

According to Pro Football Network reporter Aaron Wilson, former Cowboys defensive end Azur Kamara has a new home in the NFL. Kamara first joined the Cowboys in the spring of 2020 as an undrafted free agent, and made 9 appearances for Dallas in 2021.

“The Kansas City Chiefs are signing former Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers pass rusher Azur Kamara, per a league source. Kamar was featured on @HBO‘s Hard Knocks program,” Wilson Tweeted on July 26.

Kamara was released by the Cowboys on December 20, alongside practice squad wide receiver Osirus Mitchell. The idea was that the defensive end could end up on Dallas’ practice squad in place of Mitchell, but Kamara did not clear waivers and was added by the Carolina Panthers.

Unfortunately for the former Kansas Jayhawk, he was then released by Carolina this past May. But after two months and change of being a free agent, Kamara is back on an NFL roster.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Kamara Adds Chiefs to NFL Resume

Obviously, Kamara is not a household name as a player who’s on his third team in a year. However, the consistent interest proves that the former Kansas edge-rusher has something to offer.

Kamara joined Dallas as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 NFL draft. The defensive end was waived as an injury designation during the preseason, but he later joined back on the team’s injury reserve.

After a season recovering and working on the Cowboys’ practice squad, Kamara earned his way to a roster spot in 2021 while becoming a prominent member of Hard Knocks’ offseason coverage of the Cowboys.

Dallas utilized Kamara on special teams in nine games. NFL.com states that the 23-year-old linebacker totaled three tackles over that span.

Kamara will face another uphill battle with trying to make the Chiefs roster, but he can at least point toward the Cowboys’ investment in him over the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Former Cowboys WR Signing with Packers

As Kamara heads to Kansas City for training camp, the aforementioned wide receiver Osirus Mitchell is joining up with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. According to Heavy’s Senior NFL reporter Matt Lombardo, the former Cowboys WR signed on July 25.

“The #Packers are signing WR Osirus Mitchell, per sources,” Lombardo Tweeted.



The #Packers are signing WR Osirus Mitchell, per sources. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) July 26, 2022

Mitchell first joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL draft. Mitchell did not make the final 53-man roster, but was kept on the practice squad as a reserve option. However, he never got his chance in the regular season as he and Kamara were released on the same day.

The former Mississippi State Bulldog then joined the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions for their spring 2022 season, catching 23 total passes for 333 receiving yards and three scores, per USA Today.

Like Kamara, Mitchell has an uphill battle to make the roster with the Packers. However, putting out good tape with the Stallions in the USFL is at least giving him a shot to do so.