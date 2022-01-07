Cowboys’ Kellen Moore Interviewing to Become Head Coach: Report

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will interview for the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ head-coaching position on Friday, January 7, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.

Pelissero’s coworker, Ian Rapoport, added that Moore will get “multiple interviews” as the Jaguars cast a wide net to replace Urban Meyer. The team has also been linked to former Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien, former Philadelphia Eagles HC Doug Pederson, former Indianapolis Colts HC Jim Caldwell, Green Bay Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, per reports.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Moore’s meeting will take place via Zoom from the team hotel in Philadelphia with the Cowboys preparing to face the Eagles in Saturday’s regular-season finale.

Moore Discussed HC Job Prospects

The big-brained play-caller held his weekly press conference on Thursday, January 6 and addressed the Jaguars’ interest in potentially hiring him to succeed Meyer, who was relieved of his duties in December. Moore reaffirmed that his priority remains with the Cowboys, its Week 18 matchup and impending playoff run.