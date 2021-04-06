Cowboys Told to ‘Sprint’ to Draft ‘Perpetual Playmaking Machine’

Should the Football Gods smile upon Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys czar need not look a gift horse in the mouth — and “sprint” to draft Florida tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 10 overall pick, urged former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi.

“If he makes to them, (they should) sprint that card in. Are you kidding me? The tight end is the most versatile player in all of football,” Lombardi said March 30 on 105.3 The Fan. “The one thing about the tight end is they create matchup problems (all over the field).”

Scouting Report

A 2020 unanimous All-American and recipient of the John Mackey Award, given to college football’s top TE, Pitts tallied 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns — all career highs — across eight games last season, which was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The generational Gators product is considered the best receiving prospect in this year’s class. A rocked-up 6-foot-6, 245 pounds with 4.44 speed and the longest wingspan (83 3/8″) of any wide receiver or tight end in the last 20 years, Pitts is a presumptive top-10 selection who may be off the board well before the Cowboys go on the clock April 29.

“Pitts would likely perform best if he goes to a team that targets TEs often and moves around TEs to utilize their versatility best. Plenty of teams have a baseline need for a player like Pitts. However, creative offensive minds would have a field day sifting through the mismatches that Pitts provides. Nevertheless, only so many teams will have a chance to add Pitts, so the possibilities are limited,” Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline wrote in his scouting profile.



“In the early first round, teams like the Dolphins, Bengals, Giants, Panthers, and Cowboys all have reason to consider Pitts. But if he somehow slips due to his positional designation, teams like the Cardinals, Chargers, and Washington would also be nice destinations for him. Simply put, Pitts is an elite offensive weapon who checks almost all the boxes as a versatile mismatch and perpetual playmaking machine. Players like Pitts are rare, and they never last very long in the draft.”

Draft Pitts, Part with Gallup?

That idea — acquiring the “playmaking machine” and subsequently trading another, wide receiver Michael Gallup — was first broached by Jess Haynie of Inside The Star, who believes Dallas has hedged and could continue to hedge against Gallup’s potential departure next offseason when he’s scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency.

“Part of the assumed logic in Dallas picking Lamb last year was to prepare for Michael’s potential departure. Lamb could move into the starting lineup with multiple years left on his rookie deal, keeping the finances in balance,” Haynie wrote on April 1.

“This is where Kyle Pitts, a potential generational talent at tight end, could quickly become more than just a luxury. As soon as 2022, Pitts could replace Gallup as a top-three receiving threat for the Cowboys.”

