Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Mercilessly Taunts Cowboys Over 2020 Blowout

A four-month-old Dallas Cowboys wound has been ripped open by the man who caused the lesion in the first place.

It was not enough for Kyler Murray’s Arizona Cardinals merely to dominate the Cowboys, trouncing America’s Team — at AT&T Stadium, on Monday Night Football — 38-10. The budding superstar quarterback wanted to systemically embarrass the silver and blue for all the world to see.

“I think that might have been like one of my worst games. Me personally,” Murray said Monday on The SB Nation NFL Show, via Blogging The Boys. “As a team, yeah, that was probably one of our best games. But I could have thrown for like four or five touchdowns. Had 300 yards, something like that. I wasn’t very fond … like I left that building mad.”

Refresher!

Like Murray, though for different reasons, Cowboys fans don’t remember this game fondly, either. The story of the night was since-fired defensive coordinator Mike Nolan’s unit being utterly powerless to stop an Arizona offense that racked up 438 yards and 22 first downs across 11 drives. Murray threw two touchdowns and rushed for another. The latter score, a one-yard jaunt on an RPO, was especially egregious in terms of difficulty — or lack thereof.

In related news, Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake averaged a ridiculous 8.2 yards per carry on 20 totes and twice hit paydirt. Wide receivers Christian Kirk and DeAndre Hopkins had long gains of 80 and 60 yards, respectively. It was a crap-show performance from Nolan’s bunch, an unflattering indictment on then-first-year head coach Mike McCarthy.

“I, frankly, don’t want to be rude. I have no assessments for you tonight. I think we all understand what the score is. We didn’t play very well on offense, defense or special teams. Most importantly, I didn’t coach very well,” McCarthy said after the game, via the Dallas Morning News.

Cowboys Predicted to Re-Sign Starter

Flying in the face of conventional wisdom, Pro Football Focus has projected Dallas will retain starting safety Xavier Woods with a four-year free-agent contract.

Ranked No. 50 on PFF’s list of the top 100 unsigned NFL players, Woods is forecast to net a $25 million extension — averaging $6.25 million annually — when the market opens next month.

Woods entered the league as a versatile safety with slot coverage skills and a sixth-round draft steal as he’s developed into a solid free safety. He ranks in the middle of the pack from a coverage standpoint when lined up deep, but he’s been excellent when lined up closer to the line of scrimmage, making him a good fit for teams that play with interchangeable safeties. He can still dabble in the slot at times, and the Cowboys are doing more of that in 2020, but it hasn’t been Woods’ strong suit to this point in his NFL career. His four season grades have ranged from 65.0 to 73.0. Contract Analysis: This much talent at one position could have the effect of suppressing contracts for everyone. Or, particularly because of the salary cap situation in 2021, it could have the effect of eroding the middle-tier market. Teams may decide that unless they can land a premier free safety who is an impact player, they might as well just go to the bargain bin and sign a cheap veteran. For this reason, Woods’ next contract could truly fall within a very wide range.

A 2017 sixth-round pick, Woods has become a familiar face in Dallas’ back end, starting 48 games since entering the league. He’s collected 172 solo tackles, 18 pass breakups, and five interceptions over that span, more impactful near the line of scrimmage than away from it.

Although never a true difference-maker, Woods at least displayed a nose for the ball … which seemed to disappear in 2020. The 25-year-old made 72 total tackles, with no forced fumbles or picks, in 15 starts as the Cowboys allowed a franchise-record 473 points en route to a bitterly disappointing 6-10 record.

