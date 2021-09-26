Insider Reveals Surprising Reason for Cowboys La’el Collins’ Suspension

The suspension of Dallas Cowboys starting right tackle La’el Collins has been a bit of a mystery, but new details were revealed as to why the offensive lineman was hit with a steep penalty. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Collins attempted to bribe the test collector which resulted in the five-game suspension.

“Dallas Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins was suspended by the NFL after trying to bribe the league’s drug-test collector, sources told ESPN,” Schefter detailed. “Players cannot be suspended for positive marijuana tests under the NFL’s new collective bargaining agreement, but Collins’ issue was multiple missed tests and also trying to bribe the test collector, according to sources.”

The NFL Was Prepared to Reduce Collins’ Suspension to 2 Games: Report

Schefter reported that the NFL was prepared to reduce Collins’ suspension to two games before an arbitrator ruled that the original five-game penalty should stand. Collins is attempting to appeal the arbitrator’s decision, but the five-game suspension is not expected to be reduced, per Schefter.

The NFL initially was preparing to suspend Collins five games for his actions, but the NFL Players Association — aware of the intended five-game suspension — helped negotiate a reduction to what would have been a two-game ban.

“Collins, however, appealed the suspension, and the appeal was heard by an arbitrator appointed jointly by both the league and the NFLPA,” Schefter noted. “The arbitrator not only rejected Collins’ appeal, but ruled that based on the evidence, the suspension should be increased back to the original five games. Collins’ lawyer currently is attempting an appeal of the arbitrator’s decision, but league sources believe the suspension, which was announced Sept. 10, will not be reduced.”