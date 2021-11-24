Cowboys ‘Terminate’ Former Starter Before Thanksgiving Game

Deeming his services no longer necessary, the Dallas Cowboys “terminated” kicker Lirim Hajrullahu from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Hajrullahu was signed prior to the Cowboys’ Week 10 blowout of the Atlanta Falcons, filling in while starter Greg Zuerlein was mothballed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The former Canadian Football League All-Star did not attempt a field goal but drilled all five extra-point tries amid the 43-3 victory.

Hajrullahu also notched seven touchbacks on as many kickoffs, with a long boot of 65 yards.

The 31-year-old reverted to the practice squad after the game, coinciding with Zuerlein’s return. Zuerlein suited up in Sunday’s loss at Kansas City, making three FGs — from 33, 30, and 48 yards. Three of his four kickoffs were returned, however.

With no other kickers left on the active roster or practice team, Zuerlein is entrenched as Dallas’ primary specialist entering Thursday’s home contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Gallup Ready to Rock in Cooper, Lamb’s Stead

Although CeeDee Lamb is “making progress” in the NFL’s concussion protocol, head coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday, the second-year wide receiver remains unlikely to play on Thanksgiving Day. Lamb’s absence coincides with that of Amari Cooper, who’s sidelined on the COVID-19 list.

Michael Gallup will function as Dallas’ de facto WR1 versus Vegas. Gallup, freshly healed from a weeks-long calf strain, recorded five catches for 44 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs — 44 of the club’s modest 194 air yards.