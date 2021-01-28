Cowboys Are an ‘Amazing Spot’ for Pro Bowl Quarterback, Says Analyst

There is no shortage of suitors for Matthew Stafford since the Detroit Lions revealed the two are parting ways, and some are connecting the quarterback to his hometown Dallas Cowboys. Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan believes the Cowboys would be an “amazing spot” for Stafford if talks break down this offseason with Dak Prescott.

“Well I actually don’t believe this, but let’s hypothetically say the Cowboys blow it with Dak Prescott,” Ryan noted on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, via 247Sports. “This would be an amazing spot for him. You go back to your high school days, he returns home, he won a state championship at Highland Park right there in Texas. I think it would be a phenomenal spot. He’d be reunited with Kellen Moore, a former teammate. And look, if he goes there they would be the favorites to win the NFC East. I promise you they would be.”

As Ryan admits, Stafford is an unlikely option unless the Cowboys are once again unable to reach a deal with Prescott. It will be worth watching what the Lions can command for Stafford in a trade. Stafford still has two more seasons remaining on his five-year, $135 million contract.

The Lions Are Looking for ‘Fair Market Value’ in a Trade for Stafford

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported teams have already started trade talks with the Lions for Stafford. According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, the Lions are looking for “fair market value” in return for the quarterback.

“NFL teams have started reaching out to the Detroit Lions to gauge what it would take to trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday,” Rothstein detailed. “This had been the expectation after Saturday, when the Lions and Stafford mutually agreed to a separation between the longtime Detroit quarterback and the only franchise for which he’s ever played. A source familiar with the situation said Saturday night that the Lions would be looking for “fair market value” for Stafford, who is the franchise leader in every major passing category.”

The question is what market value is for Stafford given the quarterback has never won a playoff game. Stafford spent the majority of his 12 seasons with the Lions on teams with limited talent. The Lions quarterback threw for 4,084 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 16 games last season.

Jay Glazier on Prescott’s Future: ‘I Think Dak Gets a Deal Done With the Cowboys’

It has been an up-and-down negotiation process for Prescott and the Cowboys. Dallas has the option to once again franchise tag Prescott if they cannot come to terms on a new contract. It is not an ideal option for the Cowboys given their salary cap challenges. Fox Sports insider Jay Glazier sees a deal finally getting done before next season.

“I think Dak gets a deal done with the Cowboys, at least the Cowboys are intent on getting a deal done with Dak,” Glazier explained in a Twitter Q & A session. “I see that, I know Mike McCarthy loves him. The Joneses love him. I do think he’ll end up getting a deal. Plus, again, we just talked about there’s going to be a big supply for quarterbacks out there.”

