Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Races Against Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase in New Workout Video

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the 2023 season, Micah Parsons is taking his own approach with a race against Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase.

At this stage in the offseason, most NFL players do not have to attend their respective team’s programs. Parsons is one of the names not attending Dallas’ initial offseason work in 2023.

In new videos from a training session with Tim Riley, Parsons, Chase and Cowboys rookie running back Deuce Vaughn are seen training together. One video features the trio racing on a basic line drill.

All three players are considered to be unique athletes, but it’s still captivating to see someone of Parsons’ physique to be able to keep up with Vaughn and Chase. Chase is a proven NFL star, but Vaughn was one of the most dynamic running backs in college football last fall.

Who won? Deuce foot is at the line 1st but Micah’s head / Shoulders are ahead of the line. How we ruling this?? pic.twitter.com/QS2dVtERwu — Johnny Quarantine 🥇 (@ADeeHD) May 9, 2023

Cowboys fans flooded the replies with excitement and praise for Parsons, with user @ADeeHD pointing out that the race was extremely close with a screenshot.

It’s not clear who the actual victor is, but Chase appears a small step behind both Vaughn and Parsons either way.

Parsons Committing to DE in 2023

Over the past two seasons, Parsons has arguably been the Cowboys’ best defender despite splitting time at defensive end and at linebacker. The decision to have Parsons play multiple positions has paid dividends, but he is going in a different direction in 2023.

During a conversation with Star-Telegram reporter Clarence Hill Jr., Parsons explained that he was not participating in the offseason program as he prepares himself to be a full-time edge rusher.

“Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Micah Parsons is not participating in the teams offseason program,” Hill wrote on Twitter. “He is working out in Austin, adding bulk and weight to be a full-time defensive end next season, he said. Will return to Cowboys for OTAs.”

The decision won’t come as a shock to most Dallas fans as Parsons slowly shaved down his snaps at linebacker during the 2022 season. Considering he has 26.5 sacks over his first two years, getting him as many chances off the edge as possible makes sense.

Deuce Vaughn Beats Cowboys Star & Ja’Marr Chase?

The screenshot from Vaughn’s race against Parsons and Chase above shows his foot crossing the line first, although Parsons is right there as well. Dallas’ new RB is known for his quickness and speed, and he’s apparently getting to test it against some of the NFL’s biggest stars.

Vaughn is walking into an interesting situation as one of the most prolific college running backs of the last two seasons. The former Kansas State star totaled 3604 rushing yards over that time, adding in 34 total touchdowns as well according to Sports Reference.

His undersized 5’6″ frame led to him being passed over for the first five rounds of the draft, but he arguably had a Top 3 resume of all RBs eligible for the 2023 NFL draft.

Now, he faces a new challenge of making the Cowboys roster. Tony Pollard is the undeniable starter, but his health concerns and the lack of experience from other options like Rico Dowdle and Malik Davis means that there could be a fast track for Vaughn in 2023.