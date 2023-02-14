Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Inserts Himself Into Super Bowl Trash Talk

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons appeared to call out Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for his Valentine’s Day trash talk.

Smith-Schuster is riding high after winning the Super Bowl with the Chiefs and fired a shot at Eagles cornerback James Bradberry for holding him on a crucial late play that allowed the Chiefs to set up the game-winning field goal with just seconds remaining.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, everybody,” Smith-Schuster tweeted, with a photo of Bradberry on a Valentine’s Day card that read, “I’ll hold you when it matters most.”

That earned a response from Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown, who came to the defense of his teammate.

“First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it .This is lame,” Brown wrote. “You was on the way out the league before Mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy . He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again!”

Parsons appeared to take the Eagles’ side in the argument.

“Damm social media has allowed players social media skills be better than their football skills ! #SAD,” Parsons tweeted.

Parsons Has Been Active on Social Media Following Season

Parsons hasn’t exactly been an angel on social media since the season ended. He got into it with San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel after a Divisional Round loss and has been actively reacting to various events

Parsons also got into a bit of hot water for a comment that appeared to be a shot at quarterback Dak Prescott. He was reacting to some comments from Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane about having key players on rookie deals.

“They right now are on the advantage of a rookie quarterback contract. And they had some lean years and without getting too much into their build. I don’t want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja’Marr Chase,” Beane said. “He’s a heck of a talent I’d love to have, but you gotta go through some lean years to do that. And they were able to get [Joe] Burrow at No. 1. And I don’t remember where Chase was drafted — pretty high — and those guys are on their rookie deals.”

Parsons seemed to agree with the sentiment, referencing quarterback contracts. Prescott is of course on a massive deal that will count $49.13 million against the cap next season.

“Besides [Patrick] Mahomes, every team in the final 4 Qb is on a rookie deal and surrounded by talent! Mhmm interesting take!” Parsons tweeted.

Parsons was later forced into issuing a follow-up.

“Listen we not gonna sit here like I’m talking about Dak. Shid when I get paid ima want a big contract too! Come on stop reaching,” he tweeted.

Parsons Focused on Super Bowl Goal With Cowboys

Parsons is coming off his second First-Team All-Pro season, notching 13.5 sacks and being a general game-wrecker on the edge. But the loss to the 49ers left a sour taste in his mouth, limiting the amount of joy he could take from his individual accolades.

“Yeah just the way we lost, it was tough,” Parsons told the Cowboys’ official site. “Everyone hates to lose like that. But it is. I just have to get ready for next year.”

For Parsons, the Super Bowl remains the same elusive goal.

“Yeah that’s the goal every time,” Parsons said. “No doubt, this is my top motivation and priority.”