Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Sounds Off on Potential Jalen Ramsey Move

When it comes to vocal Dallas Cowboys players, there may not be a more outspoken player on the roster than star pass rusher Micah Parsons.

It’s fair to say Parsons has earned the right to make himself heard, being selected to the first-team All-Pro squad in both of his first two seasons in the NFL. Now he’s turning his attention to another multi-time All-Pro, Los Angeles Rams corner Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey could be leaving Los Angeles this offseason, with Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown being the latest to recruit him, saying, “Jalen, if you can hear this, I know you played with [Jared] Goff before. Detroit might seem like a landing spot, my guy. Talk to me, talk to me.”

Parsons replied to a Tweet of the quote, primarily to dismiss the possibility of a move to Detroit.

“I’m sorry no one going from la to Detroit,” Parsons said.

If Ramsey does leave the Rams this offseason, he’ll be one of the most sought-after free agency additions of the year. The three-time All-Pro has produced at a very high level in the past two seasons and would be an immediate No. 1 corner for most teams, possibly even the Cowboys.

Cowboys Named a Possible Trade Destination for Ramsey

As the offseason begins, trade ideas and projections are flying left and right. One such option from Bleacher Report was recently covered by Heavy’s DJ Siddiqi, which sees Ramsey join Dallas.

To acquire Ramsey, the Cowboys would send running back Ezekiel Elliott, the 2023 second-round pick and the 2024 fourth-round pick. It would be a blockbuster trade, to say the least, and it would also allow Dallas to move on from Elliott.

Heavy’s NFL insider Matt Lombardo recently reported that the Cowboys are asking Zeke to take a pay cut in order to stay with the team. If that doesn’t work out, dealing Elliott to the Rams could get his salary off the books.

That being said, they’d be taking on an even bigger salary with Ramsey. According to Spotrac, the Los Angeles star will count as a $25.2 million cap hit in 2023 and then a $26.7 million cap hit in 2024.

Ramsey produces at an elite level, but a trade for the corner would only exacerbate the Cowboys’ tight cap situation.

Rams Reap Benefits of Star CB

Ramsey was always billed as a future NFL star while at Florida State, and he quickly achieved that status with an All-Pro honor during his sophomore season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017.

PFR states that Ramsey totaled a whopping 44 passes defended in his first three seasons with Jacksonville, along with 9 total interceptions. However, things broke badly between the franchise and the player and a trade to Los Angeles was the solution.

After a half-season in 2019, Ramsey got settled with the Rams and produced at an elite level from 2020 through 2022. The 28-year-old added 9 more interceptions over that span, and totaled 43 passes defended. This is not to mention his three forced fumbles and 15 tackles for loss over the last three years.

There’s no question that Ramsey is one of the best, if not the best corner in the NFL. It’s just a matter of where he will play next season, whether that’s with the Rams, Lions, or Cowboys.