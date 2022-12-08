Micah Parsons Reveals Odell Beckham Jr.’s Potential Cowboys Debut

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons may have just revealed Odell Beckham Jr.’s potential debut with the team.

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, December 7, Parsons indicated that the veteran receiver told him he’d be ready to play in five weeks. That would mean Beckham would be ready to return to the football field just prior to the start of the playoffs.

Via Michael Gehlken of Dallas Morning News:

“Cowboys LB Micah Parsons said WR Odell Beckham Jr. told him that he’ll be ready to play in five weeks, said Got sense Beckham wants to be in Dallas; he has family in area. ‘I definitely think this might be a homecoming for him.’ Beckham tore left ACL in February.”

Jones Cools Down on Idea of Signing Beckham

Beckham hasn’t played since tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl back in February of 2022. Reports had previously indicated that Beckham would be ready to return by Thanksgiving of this year. However, that obviously is not the case as the three-time Pro Bowl receiver is telling people his return is more likely in January.

Team owner Jerry Jones has seemed to cool down on the idea of signing Beckham after openly courting the receiver for weeks. Jones said he’s “not confident at all” in signing Beckham without a workout.

Beckham has yet to workout for any of the teams he’s visited in recent days, which also includes the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills.

“I’m not confident at all,” Jones said. “And, so, that’s the issue. Now, we all realize that issue of health, that issue of availability is here every time. Just this one is very obvious and very pointed toward his injury that occurred last year in the Super Bowl.”

Jones continued to detail that his concern over a potential Beckham signing has everything to do with his health.

“We got a good bead on that,” Jones continued. “We got a great read on his career. It’s not like a draft pick coming at you. You got a lot of history here and you can take a good look at, not only the obvious and that’s his performance, but also any issues regarding health. So, all of this we got to come in with our eyes wide open and it has to be addressed, and that’s when you can see if you can make a deal or not.”

DeMarcus Lawrence Gets Blunt on Potential OBJ Signing

The Cowboys obviously want Beckham to be able to contribute this season — not just next season. A Beckham deal before the end of this season hinges on whether or not he’s able to return to the football field and emerge as a contributor in the team’s quest for a Super Bowl this year.

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence didn’t hold back in his assessment of the Beckham situation.

Via Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein:

“It’s fair to say I’m trying to reach a Super Bowl,” Lawrence said. “So if he can come and help us with that, then yes, I’ll accept him. But if we’re just gonna do the circus, no I don’t. I’m focused on this year, this team, what we have in this locker room and the journey we’re on.”

After it appeared the Cowboys were destined to sign Beckham after weeks of courtship, it looks like this may not be a done deal after all.