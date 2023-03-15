DeAndre Hopkins Responds to Plea From Cowboys Star Micah Parsons

Recruiting season never ends for Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons, who has his sights set on Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

With the Cowboys clearing some cap space with various roster moves, Parsons issued a four-word tweet to Hopkins, who is heavily involved in trade rumors.

“It’s about that time,” Parsons tweeted at Hopkins with a bunch of eyeball emojis.

Cowboys Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs piled on, responding to Parsons, writing, “Nah fr!”

Hopkins responded to the tweet from Parsons with a simple shrugging emoji.

Cowboys Have Made Interest in Hopkins Clear

The Cowboys want to make a splash to spice up the offense this offseason and have been linked to Hopkins multiple times since it was initially reported by The Score’s Jordan Schultz that the Cardinals would be shopping their star receiver.

And it appears that the interest is mutual. Hopkins was spotted hanging out with former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant, who is doing his part in the recruiting effort.

“I keep hearing y’all say my name around here,” Hopkins said on Bryant’s live video. “What’s up? Talk to me.”

It’s clear the Cowboys want Hopkins, although getting a deal done will depend on the compensation Dallas would have to give up to land the five-time Pro Bowler. The Cardinals want some solid return for Hopkins, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“The belief from teams I’ve spoken to is the Cardinals want hefty compensation for WR DeAndre Hopkins (a premium Day 2 pick and more),” Fowler reported on March 12. “His age (30) and last year’s suspension are issues for some teams, but a new team would be getting a premier receiver who, I’m told, is highly motivated to reaffirm his spot among the best. And his deal is fairly manageable, with $34.4 million over two years that can be restructured to save nearly $10 million in cap space this year.”

The Cowboys have their second-round pick, which is No. 58 overall. They could combine that with a player or later pick to get a deal done. As Fowler noted, with restructuring, the money could make sense as well.

Hopkins has caught 853 passes for 11,298 receiving yards and 71 touchdowns in his career. He played just nine games for the Cardinals last season due to his suspension and injuries, collecting 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

Odell Beckham Still in Mix For Cowboys

Hopkins is not the only big-name receiver that has been heavily linked to Dallas. The Cowboys have had an ongoing interest in veteran free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., dating back to last season.

Beckham’s health last season was the holdup, but with a few more months of rehab under his belt, Beckham looks ready for the start of next season, which has put him firmly back on the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones’ radar.

“He’s somebody that I have the same kind of interest that I had in him during the season,” Jones recently told reporters of Beckham.

Beckham last played with the Los Angeles Rams, signing as a free agent after an ugly breakup with the Cleveland Browns. In seven regular season games, Beckham caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns. He was even better during their Super Bowl run in the postseason, catching 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns.