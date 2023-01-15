Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Slams NFL Officials Before Buccaneers Game

When it comes to speaking one’s mind, few players in the NFL are as outspoken as Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons.

Parsons has never shied away from saying what he feels, with Heavy’s recent coverage touching on his words on missing the All-Pro list and a bold Super Bowl prediction. Now, he is speaking on NFL officiating.

During the AFC Wild Card game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers, Parsons posted late in the game about a controversial call. It’s not clear which play Parsons was addressing exactly, but it is clear that he doesn’t think much of the quality of officiating.

“Lol Im glad everyone sees how bad officiating is this year! Idc what I say anymore it’s not like ima get a call lol,” Parsons posted on Twitter.

"Lol Im glad everyone sees how bad officiating is this year! Idc what I say anymore it's not like ima get a call lol," Parsons posted on Twitter.

There were several moments in the game that involved controversial decisions from the referees, but Parsons is speaking more broadly anyways. What’s especially interesting about the post is that it’s coming right before Dallas’ Wild Card game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Parsons’ Recent Call-Out

In just two seasons with the Cowboys, Parsons has established himself as one of the elite edge rushers in the NFL as well as a leader in Dallas. 26.5 sacks in 33 NFL games has been a tremendous return, as has his contributions to the team atmosphere.

But even Parsons feels a ticking clock, despite still being 23 years old. He said as much after the Cowboys’ 26-6 loss to the Washington Commanders to end the regular season.

“Everybody should look at themselves in the mirror,” Parsons said as Heavy recently covered. “And say, ‘What do we really want?’ … I’m not going to be young forever. I already realized that with what my body is going through. I want to win while I got this chance.”

Parsons is great at what he does, but it does come at a physical price. While he looks like a player that could play at the top level for the next decade, Dallas or Parsons can’t guarantee that and it adds that much more pressure to the situation.

Cowboys Star Misses Practice For Special Reason

When Parsons was announced to be absent from practice on January 14, two days before the Buccaneers game, it turned a lot of heads. However, it turns out his day away was due to a special reason: the birth of his baby daughter.

The 23-year-old star took to Twitter to announce the news, but also probably relaxed the fears of some Cowboys fans.

“7.1 ounces! Thank you God for blessing me with most beautiful baby girl! #girldad,” Parsons posted on Saturday.

The Cowboys’ official Twitter account also responded to offer a celebratory message.

“The newest member of #CowboysNation has arrived just in time to watch her dad in the #NFLPlayoffs! Congrats to Micah and his growing pride!” the team wrote.

"The newest member of #CowboysNation has arrived just in time to watch her dad in the #NFLPlayoffs! Congrats to Micah and his growing pride!" the team wrote.

The Cowboys star did not announce a name or provide any other details, but his daughter will join his family, which already includes his three-year-old son Malcolm.