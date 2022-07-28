Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Makes Final Call on Week 1 Status

Despite some optimism in his recovery, don’t expect to see Michael Gallup on the field for the Dallas Cowboys opener.

Gallup is on the Physically Unable to Perform list for the start of camp as he continues working his way back from an ACL tear he suffered in January. While the fifth-year pass-catcher has been hitting his goals in his recovery, he set the record straight on his availability for the Cowboys’ opener.

“That’s not a reasonable possibility,” Gallup told reporters. Gallup was non-commital on an eventual return, saying he really doesn’t know when he’ll suit up.

That matches up with the expectation that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones put out previously.

“Optimistically, I expect him to give us a question mark around the first game,” Jones said in March. “Conservatively you’d like to (wait) a couple more games to get him out there.”

Gallup Still Has ‘Ways to Go’ in Rehab

Gallup inked a five-year, $62.5 million extension in March, earning $27 million in guarantees, which included a $10 million signing bonus. Prior to the ACL tear, Gallup missed time with a strained his left calf, finishing with 35 catches for 445 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.

But he had shown the Cowboys enough to warrant a long-term deal, with hopes he could continue to be one of the top options in the passing game for the foreseeable future alongside CeeDee Lamb.

And there’s reason to believe he could be. He is one of Dak Prescott’s favorite targets, with more than 100 balls coming his way in 2019 and 2020, notching nearly 2,000 yards during that span. While it’s easy to get giddy over his potential, getting healthy is the No. 1 goal for Gallup at this point in the year.

“Still a ways to go,” Gallup said. “I can do a whole lot now, we out here running. I feel the wind in my face again, but still got a little bit of work.”

While he’s out, Gallup has full confidence in Lamb to hold down the fort as the top option, taking over for the departed Amari Cooper, who is now in Cleveland.

“He’s built for it. He came in making plays,” Gallup said. “He’s gonna do what he does.”

Cowboys Sign USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin

LIVE: Mike McCarthy Press Conference | Dallas Cowboys 2022

The Cowboys added some depth to the wide receiver position on Thursday by signing USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin to a deal.

Turpin went undrafted in 2019 but made an impact in the upstart league, catching 44 passes for 540 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games. He also notched 129 yards on the ground with a score and returned punts, making him a very intriguing prospect for the Cowboys.

“The thing that jumps out is he’s dynamic with the ball in his hands,” McCarthy said during his press conference on Thursday. “You’ve got to always pay attention to that. When we evaluate personnel, particularly when we talk about special teams as a priority there, you have to make sure the player can also add something on offense. His ability to make plays with the ball, we feel it’s a really good fit.”

Turpin — who also spent time playing in the Fan Controlled Football League and The Spring Football League — is ready to make the most of his opportunity with the Cowboys in the state where he played his college ball at TCU.

“It’s like a dream come true,” Turpin said after his first practice on Thursday. “It’s a blessing to be here. The Cowboys gave me a wonderful opportunity to come here and prove myself.”

Turpin will likely see a chunk of reps with the special teams units while also playing some in the slot.