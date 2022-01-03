Cowboys Reveal Bleak Update on Starting WR Michael Gallup’s Injury

The Dallas Cowboys are expecting to be without key receiver Michael Gallup for the rest of the season as the playmaker sustained an ACL injury during the team’s Week 17 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. During his postgame media session, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed the news that Gallup will be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

“Jerry Jones said Michael Gallup (knee) is out for the season. ACL injury,” The Athletic’s Jon Machota tweeted on January 2.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy later added that he was hoping for “good news” on Monday, January 3 when the team will get the receiver’s MRI results. Gallup came down awkwardly during an impressive touchdown catch in the second quarter and immediately grabbed his knee after the play. The Cowboys shortly ruled Gallup out for the remainder of the game.

The injury is severe enough to have the attention of the Cowboys other receivers. Cedrick Wilson threw up the No. 13 after scoring a touchdown, a nod to Gallup’s jersey number.

Gallup Left AT&T Stadium on Crutches After the Game: Report

A tremendous touchdown catch by Michael Gallup. Hope he’s alright. (via @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/EqCVROCgrM — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 2, 2022

Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken noted that Gallup was on crutches after the game. Wilson is the logical candidate to step into the offense as the Cowboys WR3 in place of Gallup.

“Cowboys WR Michael Gallup left AT&T Stadium on crutches. His left knee is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to evaluate injury’s nature, source said,” Gehlken noted on Twitter.



Gallup Will be a Free Agent This Offseason

The news comes as Gallup’s future with the Cowboys is very much in doubt with the wide receiver set to hit free agency this offseason. Early this season, The Athletic’s Bob Sturm noted that Gallup will be “too expensive” for the Cowboys to retain in 2022.

“Look, Michael Gallup is too expensive — even if he did cost himself a bunch by missing half the season,” Sturm noted on November 5. “He is going elsewhere. But if we have found anything out, it is that Wilson is very capable of being someone’s No. 3. I prefer it to be here.”

It will be interesting to see how much Gallup’s recent injuries will impact his future contract. Gallup missed seven games earlier this season after sustaining a Week 1 injury against the Buccaneers.

The Cowboys Are Projected to be More Than $13 Million Over the Cap





Barring unforeseen news from Gallup’s MRI, the Cowboys receiver finished the season with 58 receptions for 409 yards and a touchdown in his nine appearances. Gallup’s unfortunate injury calls into question whether the wideout will wear a Cowboys uniform again. The playmaker has continuously emphasized his desire to return to Dallas, but the Cowboys are already projected to be more than $13 million over the cap next season, per Over the Cap.

“I would love to stay here,” Gallup told Machota during a June interview. “I hope I get to stay here. But I can’t control that. All I can control is what I can do on the field. It’s just go out there and make plays.”

“…I got my boys here in Dallas. I’ve been here in Dallas. I know the ropes down here in Dallas. Dallas is a great area to be. The fans are great. The owners are great. The team is great. The coaches are great. I would love to stay down here.”