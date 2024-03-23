Cowboys Predicted to Replace Michael Gallup with ‘Field-Stretcher’ WR

The Dallas Cowboys’ offseason strategy has left fans wanting more, but they may get a shot of an excitement with a new wide receiver addition. Dallas has to find a new WR for their group, whether that’s as an immediate replacement for Michael Gallup or someone who can at least compete for the job.

For FOX Sports reporter Ralph Vacchiano, that answer could be North Carolina prospect Devontez Walker. Projected as a Day 2 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, Vacchiano has the Cowboys taking the 22-year-old receiver with their third-round pick.

“The Cowboys seem hopeful that Jalen Tolbert will emerge as a reliable third receiver, but they’d be wise to get him some competition for that job… The 6-1, 193-pound Walker is a blazing fast, deep threat who ran an eye-popping 4.36 at the combine — the third fastest among this year’s receivers, which was an historically fast group,” Vacchiano wrote on March 21.

That kind of speed is always exciting, even for a prospect that needs a bit of polish. Walker wouldn’t be the complete package right away. But he could be someone who can contribute big plays early on and develop into something even better.

Devontez Walker Transfers to North Carolina

Walker initially started his college career at Kent State, where he made a name for himself in 2022. According to Sports Reference, Walker caught 58 passes for 921 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns in his sophomore season.

Looking to better his NFL chances, Walker went back to his home state of North Carolina and transferred to UNC. While he wasn’t as productive or prominent with the Tar Heels, he was a big-play weapon for QB Drake Maye.

Walker averaged 17 yards per reception, totalling 699 yards and 7 touchdowns. Several of his touchdowns looked like the video below: Walker’s blazing speed beats a corner on a deep route.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein describes Walker as an “all-day vertical target,” but does explain that he is limited in his skillset.

“When he’s allowed to maintain play speed and keep his feet moving, he’s fine,” Zierlein wrote. “When he’s asked to get in and out of breaks or make tighter turns, his lack of short-area footwork and route acumen make him substantially easier to cover. Walker showed drastic improvement making the combat catch, but the jury is still out on whether he’s physical enough to do it as a pro.”

Cowboys Could Trade for Veteran WR

Other than drafting a new pass-catcher, another option for Dallas would be to trade for one. In terms of potential names, Tennessee Titans WR Treylon Burks is a possibility.

Blogging the Boys’ David Howman explored the idea recently. Citing that the Cowboys will want to “hedge their bets” on Jalen Tolbert with another receiver, Burks is named. While Burks hasn’t lived up to his first-round pick billing, he is only entering his third NFL season.

Burks actually has a somewhat similar makeup to Walker, although with some key differences. Walker’s speed is at an elite level, but Burks is sturdier and a WR who specializes in high-pointing the ball on deep shots.