Cowboys Announce Roster Move with WR Michael Gallup

The Dallas Cowboys executed a bevy of roster transactions Monday, the most notable of which involved wide receiver Michael Gallup.

The Cowboys designated Gallup to return from injured reserve, officially opening his 21-day activation window. The team also started the clock on linebacker Francis Bernard (hamstring, IR) and defensive tackle Trysten Hill (knee), who was stashed on the Physically Unable to Perform list to begin the regular season.

“We do intend to (have Michael Gallup start practicing this week),” Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones confirmed Monday on 105.3 The Fan. “We’re looking at Trysten Hill, and maybe starting to practice him this week, and Francis Bernard. So three more added to (Sean) McKeon and Kelvin Joseph (practice this week).”

Sidelined since Week 1 with a calf strain, Gallup is now eligible to practice and theoretically could play in Sunday night’s road contest at Minnesota. However, Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed cautioned the fourth-year wideout is “no sure thing” to suit up against the Vikings as he recovers from the troublesome soft-tissue ailment.

“His current timetable isn’t certain, per source. No sure thing he plays Sunday,” Kyed reported Monday.

Jerry Throws Cold Water on Trade Rumors

An unrestricted free agent in 2022, Gallup caught four passes for 36 yards prior to the injury. He’s since been the subject of ongoing speculation, recently labeled by ESPN the Cowboys’ likeliest trade candidate. But owner/general manager Jerry Jones implied Gallup is safe as the club is unlikely to deal away its talent — healthy or not — ahead of the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline.

“We’re open for business year round” Jones said last Friday on 105.3 The Fan. “On the other hand, we got a unique situation because we’ve got players coming that we’re gonna have to have roster spots for. We got a little bigger problem than trading for somebody right now.”

With Gallup out of commission, Cedrick Wilson has emerged as Dallas’ No. 3 WR behind CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper. Wilson recorded 42 yards on four grabs in Week 7, bumping him to 14 receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns on the year.

Jones Not as Optimistic on D-Law, Gallimore

In his radio interview Monday, Stephen Jones admitted that Cowboys defensive linemen DeMarcus Lawrence and Neville Gallimore are not close to returning “any time soon” while they mend significant injuries.

“I think DeMarcus Lawrence and (Neville) Gallimore still need time,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “I don’t think they’re going to start practicing anytime soon.”

Lawrence fractured the fifth metatarsal in his foot during a Sept. 15 practice. Gallimore dislocated his left elbow in August. Earlier this month, Jones conceded both players will “probably” miss another “month-plus” before seeing the field again.

“The fortunate thing is we’re going to get him back,” Jones said of Lawrence on 105.3 The Fan, via the Dallas Morning News. “It’s still a little early to start to pin down when it’s going to be, but it’s going to be several games past the bye before we’re going to get him back. But most people would agree he was probably our best defensive player before he got hurt, and it’s going to be great when we do get him back. We’re going to have to continue to weather the storm. We’re going to get Dorance Armstrong back after the bye, which will be great to have him back. And certainly have Trysten Hill and [Neville] Gallimore coming back. So, all these guys are going to be big pluses when they come back and look forward to having them back. But Gallimore and DeMarcus Lawrence are going to take more time here, and it’s probably going to be a month-plus before we get them back.”

