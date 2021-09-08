Mike McCarthy Admits Insane Opinion on Cowboys QB Ben DiNucci

Not-so-breaking news: Mike McCarthy is gaga for “Gucci.”
The Dallas Cowboys head coach’s affinity for now-practice-squad quarterback Ben DiNucci is no surprise. Remember, it wasn’t long ago that DiNucci, a 2020 seventh-round pick, was being hailed as a future Pro Bowler.
“He’s very accurate,” McCarthy said upon drafting his fellow Pitt alum. “He reminds me of a young Marc Bulger.”
Seventeen months and several poor showings later, DiNucci remains the apple of McCarthy’s eye. This much was exemplified during Tuesday’s finale of Hard Knocks, when the latter may have dropped his most egregious statement to date on the 24-year-old.
“Ben DiNucci has things we aren’t going to find in free agency,” McCarthy said of forming the team’s 53-man roster.
DiNucci was released at final cuts last week but quickly re-signed to the taxi squad. The above quote can be interpreted as Dallas siding with his potential over that of an outside QB such as Cam Newton, whom the organization considered — but ultimately declined — signing.
“The camera captured head coach Mike McCarthy, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones, chief operating officer Stephen Jones and vice president player personnel Will McClay evaluating the roster position-by-position,” wrote Rob Phillips of the official Cowboys site. “The clips centered on four roster hopefuls the HBO/NFL Films crew has followed throughout the series: offensive lineman Isaac Alarcón, defensive end Azur Kamara, running back JaQuan Hardy and quarterback Ben DiNucci.
“McCarthy provided his assessment of DiNucci’s second NFL camp, and it’s clear the coach believes in his physical skill set, despite some tough moments in preseason. The key, as with any young quarterback, is mentally speeding up the process.”
Social Media Reaction: Flames
Predictably (and understandably), Cowboys fans and media alike took to Twitter the second McCarthy’s comments hit the airwaves. Predictably (and understandably), the reaction was neither complimentary nor muted.
Jerry Delivers Epic Speech to Close Hard Knocks
Although this season of HBO’s acclaimed docuseries didn’t win many hearts with its distinct lack of controversy, chills were had and goosebumps were induced as the final episode concluded. In case you missed it: Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones delivered a scintillating address while lording over practice from his perch at The Star.
“Yesterday is as dead as Napoleon,” Jones said, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “OK? What counts is what I do in the next few minutes, stepping out this door and going forward. I try to do everything I can with our team. It all goes to lifting that Lombardi Trophy. The game itself is only about a few percentage points of euphoria. That’s why I’m in it. Because when you hit that euphoria, there’s nothing like it. And I do want some more of it.
“There’s a lot of other things I do that second and third place is great. That’s not what works here. You’re either No. 1 or you got a disappointment. The biggest thing is, we’re a bottom-line activity. Win.”