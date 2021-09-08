Mike McCarthy Admits Insane Opinion on Cowboys QB Ben DiNucci

Not-so-breaking news: Mike McCarthy is gaga for “Gucci.”

The Dallas Cowboys head coach’s affinity for now-practice-squad quarterback Ben DiNucci is no surprise. Remember, it wasn’t long ago that DiNucci, a 2020 seventh-round pick, was being hailed as a future Pro Bowler.

“He’s very accurate,” McCarthy said upon drafting his fellow Pitt alum. “He reminds me of a young Marc Bulger.”

Seventeen months and several poor showings later, DiNucci remains the apple of McCarthy’s eye. This much was exemplified during Tuesday’s finale of Hard Knocks, when the latter may have dropped his most egregious statement to date on the 24-year-old.

“Ben DiNucci has things we aren’t going to find in free agency,” McCarthy said of forming the team’s 53-man roster.



DiNucci was released at final cuts last week but quickly re-signed to the taxi squad. The above quote can be interpreted as Dallas siding with his potential over that of an outside QB such as Cam Newton, whom the organization considered — but ultimately declined — signing.