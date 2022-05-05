Cowboys and Ex-Vikings 4-Time Pro Bowl LB Are ‘Perfect’ Free Agency Match

Now that the NFL draft is behind them, the Dallas Cowboys can focus on the specifics when it comes to free agency and roster building.

There is still a plethora of quality NFL talent in free agency as certain veteran players have played the long game and waited for the NFL draft to end. Now that May has arrived, NFL teams will likely start making moves.

In terms of where Dallas should address and who could fit, adding to the linebacker group feels like a smart idea. The team re-signed Leighton Vander Esch and has the likes of Micah Parsons and Jabril Cox, but the depth of the position is lacking and Parsons is at his best when he’s lining up at multiple positions, not just LB.

Enter Anthony Barr. Barr became a household name in the 2010s as a star for the Minnesota Vikings defense. Now 30-years-old, the linebacker still doesn’t know where he’s playing next year.

Barr may be available for an affordable price after recent injuries and the former UCLA star would be a tremendous pick-up for the Cowboys if they can strike a deal.

Barr Stands Out with the Vikings

After being drafted as the ninth overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, Barr made an instant impact with 70 total tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles and a touchdown in his rookie year.

What came next was the premier stretch of Barr’s career with the Vikings. In four consecutive seasons from 2015 through 2018, Barr made the Pro Bowl. PFR shows that the now 30-year-old linebacker totaled 9.5 sacks, forced five fumbles and swatted 19 passes.

After another productive season in 2019 but no honors, Barr tore his pectoral two games into the 2020, missing the majority of the year. It seems as if an injury bug is plaguing Barr, because he then injured his knee in 2021 and missed six of 17 games.

He did bring down three interceptions in 11 games, though, and added 2.5 sacks in that time. That production alone shows why Barr as an addition at weak-side linebacker seems like a perfect fit: he can rush the passer, but he can also drop into coverage.

Barr has red flags in the form of injury, but if that drives his cost down, it may be worth the risk for the Cowboys. Dallas should be looking to improve everywhere, and Barr would help the linebackers considerably.

What Barr Might Cost

First and foremost, Spotrac states that the Cowboys currently have $13.4 million in cap space. A big chunk of that will be spent to sign Dallas’ selections in the 2022 NFL draft as well as there UDFA class.

That would mean the Cowboys would need to sign Barr for somewhere around $5-6 million a year. In 2021, Barr re-signed with the Vikings on a one-year deal and was paid $10 million according to Over the Cap.

If that’s Barr’s number again, Dallas won’t be able to sign him in free agency. The reason for optimism is that Barr still doesn’t have a team, which implies there is some type of discrepancy between what salary he’s asking for and what teams are offering.

There have been no verified reports of where Barr may be going or who’s interested, so it’s all just speculation. But if the timing and price is right, the Cowboys ought to be looking alive.