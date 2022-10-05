Former Cowboys Quarterback Signs With AFC Foe: Report

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert is joining the New England Patriots, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Patriots are looking for depth with Mac Jones dealing with a high ankle sprain and Brian Hoyer in concussion protocol.

“The Patriots are expected to sign QB Garrett Gilbert to the practice squad, per source,” Pelissero tweeted on October 4, 2022. “With Mac Jones (high ankle sprain) and Brian Hoyer (concussion) both dealing with injuries, the only healthy QB on the roster is rookie Bailey Zappe.”

After Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in 2020, Gilbert was one of the quarterbacks that stepped in under center during his absence. Gilbert started one game throwing for 243 yards, one touchdown and an interception while completing 55.3% of his passes. Most recently, Gilbert played with the Commanders in 2021 and had a brief stint with the Raiders this offseason before being released in May.

Rush Is Expected to Start vs. Rams in Week 5

RT IF YOU LOVE GARRETT GILBERT (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/BHhntPULlq — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) November 8, 2020

The Cowboys have been dealing with their own quarterback dilemma. Dak Prescott has been vocal about his desire to play sooner rather than later, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed that the quarterback is still unable to grip the football properly. Jones stopped short of ruling Prescott out for Week 5, but all signs point to the soonest the star can return being against the Eagles in Week 6.

“Dak Prescott update: Fracture still healing, the plate and screws give it a chance for quicker return,” The Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins detailed on Twitter on October 4. “Strength is not good enough yet to play according to a person with knowledge of the injury.

The Cowboys May Be in the Market for a New Backup Quarterback in 2023

Nice deep ball from Garrett Gilbert to Michael Gallup in team drills (Video: @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/H39y22OKOr — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 17, 2021

Dallas has had a bit of a revolving door at backup quarterback during the Prescott era. Gilbert and Andy Dalton filled in for Prescott in 2020, with Cooper Rush serving as the backup dating back to last season. Given Rush’s play in Prescott’s absence, the Cowboys may once again be in the market for a new backup quarterback this offseason as the veteran hits free agency. The Cowboys will not only be competing to sign Rush financially, but he could generate interest from teams looking for a starting quarterback.

“So, how does Rush fit into that mix? If he keeps winning, he’ll likely rise near the top, and the Cowboys will need to decide if they want to pay top dollar to keep him around as a backup or let him walk and collect a compensatory draft pick,” Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed wrote on October 5. “We’ll wait until he produces more before we consider the option of Dallas franchising and trading Rush, as the New England Patriots did years ago with Matt Cassel. One source did point out that Bridgewater signed a three-year, $60 million contract with the Panthers in 2020 after he went 5-0 as a starter with the New Orleans Saints as Drew Brees’ backup in 2019.”

The Cowboys signed Will Grier to the active roster from the team’s practice squad, and the former West Virginia standout could be a QB2 candidate for Dallas if Rush bolts in free agency. Grier pushed Rush for the backup spot during training camp, but the veteran’s experience gave him the edge for 2022.