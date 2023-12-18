Bills Star Josh Allen Sends Alarming Message on Cowboys After Blowout

Dallas Cowboys fans will not like to hear what Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen had to say about the team’s game plan. After the Bills’ dominant 31-10 victory over the Cowboys, Allen admitted there was a bit of a strategy when facing the dome-reliant Cowboys. Allen pointed out that Buffalo saw opportunities in the run game.

“I think just, again, we understand what position we’re in right now, and we got to win games,” Allen told reporters on December 17, 2023. “It doesn’t matter how we get ’em done. And sometimes a team like that, again, they’re used to playing in a dome.

“They throw the ball quite a bit, and I think teams try to throw on their defense quite a bit. And I don’t know if anybody’s attacked the run as much as we did tonight. And again, we just trusted our guys up front and trust our backs to make plays and they did.”

The Bills gashed the Cowboys defense with 266 rushing yards. Buffalo was led by James Cook who posted 25 carries for 179 rushing yards and a touchdown. Dallas missing starting defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins proved to be costly, but it was the entire unit that struggled against Buffalo in Week 15.

Cowboys News: Dallas Now Has 3 Blowout Road Losses This Season

The challenge for the Cowboys is not just the team’s struggles on the road, but the grim reality that their postseason hopes could depend on away games. Philadelphia still controls their own destiny when it comes to winning the NFC East.

If Dallas finishes second in the division, the Cowboys would likely travel to Tampa once again facing the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. Dallas now has blowout road losses against Arizona, Buffalo and San Francisco this season.

Dak Prescott Admits There Is a ‘Huge Difference’ With How the Dallas Cowboys Play on the Road

After the loss, the Cowboys appear to be searching for answers as to why there is such a drastic difference when the team is on the road. Dak Prescott admits there is a “huge difference” between how Dallas plays at home versus away games.

“Yeah, it’s a huge difference and really it’s what this next week of preparation and honestly, these next couple of weeks are about is figuring out what that difference is and trying to close that gap,” Prescott said during a December 17 postgame press conference. “Obviously, we’d love to come out [and] start like we play at home. Produce like we do at home, but that just hadn’t been the case, so.

“We’ve got to find out what those answers are and try to close that gap. And we just can’t be those two different of teams, you know what I mean?” Prescott continued. “Winning like we do at home against obviously a good team last week [Eagles] and then come out here today and just don’t get anything done.

“All the way around, in all three phases. But obviously, when myself [and] the offense doesn’t start well, doesn’t help any part of that. And allows them [to] continue to run the ball with the lead and just makes it tough on everybody.”