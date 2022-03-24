Cowboys Hire Former Top Offensive Coach: Report

The Dallas Cowboys offense is getting some strategic help with the hiring of former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. Dallas is adding Schottenheimer to the offensive coaching staff to study “league trends and game-planning,” per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

“Sources: The Cowboys are hiring Brian Schottenheimer, the Jaguars’ pass-game coordinator last year, into a unique role, where he’ll help both coordinators, Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore,” Breer tweeted on March 24. “Much of Schottenheimer’s job will center on league trends and game-planning. Pretty cool idea.”

Essentially, Schottenheimer will be stepping into the role that former Giants coach Ben McAdoo fulfilled last season. Schottenheimer most recently worked as the Jaguars passing game coordinator during the 2021 season.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

The Seahawks Scored the Most Points in Franchise History Under Schottenheimer

Under Schottenheimer, the Seahawks had one of the top NFL offenses during the 2020 season and scored the most points in franchise history. Seattle ranked as the No. 8 offense averaging 28.7 offenses.

Unofficially, Schottenheimer introduced the “Let Russ Cook” era, albeit brief, during the first half of the Seahawks season with Russell Wilson airing out the football. Seattle opted to part ways with Schottenheimer after the season citing “philosophical differences.” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll wanted a more balanced offense with an emphasis on the rushing attack.

“Brian Schottenheimer is a fantastic person and coach and we thank him for the last three years. Citing philosophical differences, we have parted ways,” the Seahawks noted in a January 12, 2021 statement.