Cowboys Cut Longtime Starter: Report

The ramifications of the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive-heavy draft are starting to be felt as the team is releasing tackle Antwaun Woods, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Woods is a cap casualty after the team selected two defensive tackles. It marks the second difficult post-draft decision as the Cowboys also declined to pick up Leighton Vander Esch’s fifth-year option.

“Cowboys waived NT Antwaun Woods, source confirmed,” Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken tweeted. “Woods sparked defense’s midseason improvement in 2020 when moved to starting lineup. Team has added six D-linemen since March (three free agents, three draft picks). All six with at least 34-inch arms. Length a Dan Quinn emphasis.”

Woods has been a Cowboys starter for the past three seasons, including seven games last season. The defensive tackle notched 23 tackles, one sack and two quarterback hits in 2020. Woods was slated to have a $2.1 million salary this season, per Spotrac.

The Cowboys Are Prioritizing Different Types of Defensive Players Under Quinn

Woods does not appear to fit the mold of the type of players new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn prefers. The Cowboys placed a high priority on size, length and speed in their 2021 defensive draft picks, a nod to Quinn’s presence in Dallas.

“I think when you assess everything, you want to make sure from an entire package that you’re versatile enough defensively to have different packages, and also for the different styles of offenses that you play,” Quinn noted, via The Athletic. “Just think of our league today, to some who are wide open and spreading it out, to some who will pack it in and run some option stuff, the Baltimores. So you want to have enough different players that you’re versatile enough to adapt to any offensive scheme. Some are going to play in three-wide-receiver sets. Some are going to play in two-tight-end sets.”

Without mentioning Woods by name, the Cowboys alluded to these kinds of moves happening this offseason. With Dak Prescott signed to a lucrative long-term deal, the Cowboys wanted to use the draft to save money under the salary cap where possible.