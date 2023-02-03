Cowboys Signed Massive $4.5 Million Contract: Report

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spared no expense to keep defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in Big D. Former Cowboys scout turned analyst Bryan Broaddus reported that Quinn signed a new deal between $4.5 to $5 million salary for 2023 to remain with the Cowboys.

“I think the best thing that happened with the Dallas Cowboys when you start to talk about the staff was Dan Quinn being able to stay,” Broaddus explained during a February 2, 2023 edition of the “Love of the Star” podcast. “Him reading the room, understanding what was going on in Denver. Understanding what was going on in Houston, understanding what’s going on in Arizona and Indianapolis as well. So, nice get if you want to say for the Cowboys keeping Dan Quinn.

“Dan Quinn’s now being paid like a head coach in the National Football League. His compensation package I’ve been told it’s between $4.5 and $5 million for him to stay on as defensive coordinator here for the Cowboys.”

Broaddus did not explicitly specify whether this range is for his salary or the entire contract. If it is Quinn’s new salary, the deal would have put him in the middle of the pack among NFL head coaches in terms of compensation for the 2022 season, which is an impressive feat for a coordinator.

Mike McCarthy on Dan Quinn’s Return: ‘I Can’t Tell You How Thankful I am’

It is starting to make a lot more sense how the Cowboys were able to retain Quinn. The defensive coordinator is making head coach money without the same pressures of leading an entire team. Being a successful Cowboys assistant keeps his name in the mix for top NFL openings each offseason, but so far Quinn has not found one appealing enough to leave Dallas.

“We’re all extremely excited to have Dan back,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said in a statement released by the team. “I spoke with Dan a short while ago, and this is big for us. It gives us continuity, definitely in what we established these last two years, to build off of that. And frankly, on a personal note, I can’t tell you how thankful I am.

“…I think it’s a bunch of reasons [for Quinn’s return]. I think it’s the staff, I think it’s the players and I think he’s been a head coach so he understands — at this point in his life — how hard it is to win a Super Bowl. All of those things play into that. I think clearly Dan is in a position to be selective, and I’m extremely excited about the decision.”

The Cowboys Remain in Search of a New Offensive Coordinator

Things are far less settled on the offensive side in Dallas as the team continues to look for a new coordinator. While McCarthy is set to call plays, the team will still hire a new coordinator. Vikings pass-game coordinator Brian Angelichio is among the latest candidates who have interviewed for the vacancy, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales, Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten, and University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken are also in the running for that job,” Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper wrote on February 3.