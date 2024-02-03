Cowboys Could Land 3-Time Super Bowl Champ as New Defensive Coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys are in the market for a new defensive coordinator after Dan Quinn bolted to be the next Washington Commanders head coach. One name that has emerged as a potential replacement candidate is former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Like Quinn, Vrabel is a former head coach looking to bolster his value. For an assistant, there is no bigger coordinator spotlight than the one in Big D. DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker believes Vrabel and ex-Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley are among the top replacement candidates.

“That said, names like Brandon Staley, Mike Vrabel and Ron Rivera would enter the discussion, all of whom were dismissed as head coaches this offseason and who are in dire need of rebuilding their brand — precisely as Quinn was when he and the Falcons divorced under unpleasant circumstances three seasons ago,” Walker wrote in a February 1, 2024 article titled, “IMPACT: Fallout of Quinn joining Commanders.”

Potential Dallas Cowboys Target Mike Vrabel Is a 3-Time Super Bowl Champ & Former Coach of the Year

Mike Vrabel for Dallas Cowboys DC, who says no? pic.twitter.com/uGVAwmj9AA — Fantasy Football Dudes (@TFFDudes) February 1, 2024

Vrabel may be overqualified to be the Cowboys defensive coordinator, but the NFL coaching carousel is finished with no head coaching chairs remaining. The former Titans coach is a three-time Super Bowl champion from his playing days as a New England Patriots linebacker. Vrabel is also a former All-Pro and Pro Bowler.

His coaching resume is also impressive leading the Titans to four straight winning seasons before the team’s struggles over the last two seasons. One of Vrabel’s crowning accomplishments was leading Tennessee to the AFC Championship during the 2019 season.

Vrabel was also named Coach of the Year after the Titans 12-5 season in 2021. The one downside to Vrabel is Dallas may be doing this same search in a year after he lands another head coaching gig.

“If the Cowboys hire Vrabel, they would have their defensive coordinator for 2024 and potentially their head coach for 2025 and beyond, if things don’t go right next season,” The Athletic’s Jon Machota and Saad Yousuf detailed in a February 1 story titled, “Who will be the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator? 8 options to replace Dan Quinn.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas to Interview Ex-Commanders Coach Ron Rivera

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: The #Cowboys are interviewing former #Commanders HC Ron Rivera for their DC vacancy next week, per @DavidMooreDMN pic.twitter.com/V3wlsSOR5t — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 1, 2024

The Cowboys could look to replace Quinn internally with one of the other defensive assistants. This gets a bit more complicated as several of the Dallas coaches are expected to follow Quinn in his move to Washington.

Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher reported that Cowboys assistant Joe Whitt was once viewed as the frontrunner to replace Quinn. Now, Whitt could join Quinn as part of the Commanders staff. There could be a bit of coach swapping in the NFC East as Dallas is set to meet with former Washington head coach Ron Rivera.

“And as of Thursday morning, there was an idea that could still work, with sources telling CowboysSI.com that Dallas assistant Joe Whitt Jr. is the ‘frontrunner’ to take over for Quinn,” Fisher wrote in a February 1 story titled, “Source: Cowboys Plan Ron Rivera ‘Visit’ to Replace Dan Quinn.”

“But NFL sources now tell us that the Cowboys also want to visit with the man Quinn is replacing – fired Washington head coach Ron Rivera. The anticipation of Whitt leaving is best defined by one person close to the deal who tells us, “Quinn and Whitt are attached at the hip.”