Cowboys Trolled for Signing 28-Year-Old Vet in 1st NFL Free Agency Move

Owner Jerry Jones has spent the offseason emphasizing how the Dallas Cowboys are “all-in” for 2024. Yet, the Cowboys were the only team not to agree to terms with either a current or new player on the first day of NFL free agency.

Dallas had been joined by the Seattle Seahawks before the team reached an agreement with tight end Noah Fant, leaving the Cowboys as the lone team not to make a move. This streak was finally broken by Dallas on day two, but it was not the signing many fans were expecting. Dallas has agreed to terms with long snapper Trent Sieg, a move that was met with even more frustration from Cowboys fans.

“Cowboys have entered the chat and made their first free agency-related move, reaching a one-year contract with long snapper Trent Sieg, a person familiar with deal said,” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reported with a March 12, 2024 message on X. “Last season’s operation with Sieg, punter Bryan Anger and kicker Brandon Aubrey remains intact.”

Cowboys fans have been hoping for flashier signings, instead Dallas’ first move was to retain the team’s long snapper. Star running backs like Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Austin Ekeler and Aaron Jones are among the veterans who have already found new teams.

“Who is ready for a 30-minute Locked On Cowboys Podcast about Trent Sieg?!?!” Pro Football Focus’ Marcus Mosher joked on X.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. also had some fun at the Cowboys’ expense.

“The Cowboys have come to terms with long snapper Trent Sieg. And boom goes the dynamite,” Hill noted on X.



Trent Sieg Played in All 17 Games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023

This is not to minimize the importance of special teams, as not having a capable snapper can prove to be disastrous. The 28-year-old veteran joined Dallas last offseason.

Sieg spent his previous five NFL seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. The specialist has played in all 17 games the last two seasons.

The start to NFL free agency has been defined by subtractions for the Cowboys. Starting running back Tony Pollard is joining the Tennessee Titans. Center Tyler Biadasz and pass rusher Dorance Armstrong both followed Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Passed on Signing Bengals RB Zack Moss

Dallas has at least two starters to replace with the potential for more in the coming days. NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported the team explored signing veteran running back Zack Moss before passing on his price.

“Two sources tell me they kicked around the idea of RB Zack Moss but ultimately passed,” Slater detailed with a March 12 message on X. “Moss signed with the Bengals. It was a 2 year 8M deal with Cincy. This gives you an idea of the range they are entertaining right now.”

The Cowboys are running out of veteran options to replace Pollard. Dallas could look towards the NFL draft to address the position.

“What now at running back with Tony Pollard gone? ‘We are looking at any player that can improve us in range that we can afford,'” Slater added citing a Cowboys source. “‘We have talked to any guy who has called and listened to what their wishes or ranges are’ per one source.'”