Cowboys Sign Ex-Packer Amid Roster Moves Ahead of Green Bay Showdown

The Dallas Cowboys made several roster moves ahead of the team’s Week 10 showdown against the Green Bay Packers. The Cowboys signed tackles George Moore and Alex Taylor to the team’s practice squad.

The news comes after the team lost rookie offensive tackle Matt Waletzko for the season. Dallas also activated pass rusher Tarell Basham from the Injured Reserve list. Basham has not played since sustaining a Week 1 injury during the Cowboys’ loss to the Buccaneers.

“Cowboys have signed two offensive tackles, George Moore and Alex Taylor, to practice squad,” Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken tweeted on November 9, 2022. “Team had three empty spots on 17-man unit. Still one that can be filled. More depth for team after losing rookie OT Matt Waletzko (shoulder) for season.”

Green Bay signed Moore as an undrafted free agent following his collegiate career at Oregon this past offseason. Moore was unable to make the final roster as the Packers released the former Ducks standout in August.

During his two NFL seasons, Taylor had brief stints with the Browns and Bears playing in four games prior to joining the Cowboys. Cleveland released Taylor on September 20 making the offensive tackle a free agent.

The Packers Claimed Abrams Prior to Matchup vs. Cowboys

Green Bay also made a roster move prior to their matchup against the Cowboys. The Raiders released safety Johnathan Abram, who was selected in the first round with the No. 27 overall of the 2019 NFL draft. The Packers successfully claimed Abrams off waivers potentially making him eligible to play against the Cowboys.

“Green Bay has had injuries to the secondary, adds first-round pedigree,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted after Green Bay was awarded Abrams off waivers.

McCarthy: ‘I Really Want to Win the Game’

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was asked today what he and his family miss most about Green Bay. Cowboys play at Packers this Sunday. Video via @dallascowboys. pic.twitter.com/6v9ofFBwP8 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 7, 2022

The Week 10 NFC matchup represents Mike McCarthy’s first return to Green Bay as the Dallas head coach. McCarthy admitted there would be added significance if the Cowboys are able to secure a victory.

“I really want to win the game…It’d be great,” McCarthy told reporters on November 7.



McCarthy on Rodgers: ‘I Have Nothing But Love & Gratitude for Him’

"I can't wait to give Big Mike a big old hug & I know it means a lot to him to come back" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/WbGcJ1xmcc — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 8, 2022

As for the rumors of a fractured relationship with Aaron Rodgers, McCarthy emphasized that they have “had great communication” since his exit from Green Bay. McCarthy expressed “love and gratitude” for his time with Rodgers as his QB1.

“Really looking forward to seeing Aaron,” McCarthy noted. “We’ve had great communication. I have nothing but love and gratitude for him. I think like anything in life, I think personal relationships are private. You gotta remember I was born in the 60s, so I’m being better at expressing myself publicly. But no, just a whole lot of appreciation, not only for him but the players, the teams that we had there.

“We had some great times, great moments. When I think of him, I think of all the one-on-one conversations we used to have, especially in the younger days and it always ended with a hug and ‘I love you.’ So, that’s what I think about our relationship. I think he made me a much better coach. You’re talking about a man that’s one of the premier professional athletes of his generation. I’ve spent the weekend watching him play quarterback, he’s still playing [at an] extremely high level. Just the fundamentals and the way he plays, he deserves all the accolades that he receives. But I’m looking forward to seeing him.”